Legendary freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury made a flying start to the 2021-22 Moguls World Cup season with victory in Ruka.
Kingsbury, the reigning Olympic and world champion, won the opening round of the season with a score of 82.99 points in Finland.
The 29-year-old broke his back at the same course last year but made a triumphant return on Saturday.
The Canadian, who is aiming for a tenth World Cup crown this year, made it 66 career moguls victories after an excellent run.
Pavel Kolmakov of Kazakhstan was second behind Kingsbury with a score of 82.10 in Saturday's competition.
Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.12), a gold medallist from the 2017 World Championships, rounded out the podium.
Australian Matt Graham, who took the title last season, produced a disappointing performance and could only finish tenth with a score of 75.40.
In the women's moguls event, American Olivia Giaccio earned her first ever World Cup victory.
The 21-year-old scored an unassailable 78.51 points to end the moguls winning streak of France's seemingly invincible Perrine Laffont.
Laffont, the reigning Olympic and world champion, had been on a winning streak dating back to 2019, but could only manage fourth this time around.
It marked her first time finishing off the podium since a month before winning Olympic gold, way back in January 2018.
She still very nearly snuck a medal but finished an agonising 0.04 points behind third-placed Kai Owens of USA.
The 2019 World Championship silver medallist from Australia, Jakara Anthony managed to finish second with a score of 78.17.
"I have had a lot of struggles and have grown in a lot of different ways mentally, physically, emotionally," said Giaccio after her win.
"It's a very crucial moment for my career."
