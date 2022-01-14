Perrine Laffont claimed a narrow moguls victory in Deer Valley while Mikael Kingsbury reached a significant milestone as he extended his World Cup lead with a win.

Frenchwoman Laffont won by an incredibly tight margin, with the reigning Olympic championâ€™s score of 80.20 points just 0.17 ahead of Japanâ€™s Anri Kawamura in second place.

Australian Jakara Anthony finished third with 79.84, with Japanâ€™s Junko Hoshino in fourth and American Olivia Giaccio ending in fifth on home soil.

Laffontâ€™s victory sees her top the mogul World Cup rankings by just one point ahead, with Kawamura in second place and Anthony again in third.

Meanwhile, Kingsbury has a more comfortable lead in the menâ€™s World Cup rankings after his victory in Utah.

The Canadian, also a reigning Olympic champion, scored 83.28 to claim victory and seal a 100th career World Cup podium.

Japanese duo Ikuma Horishima and Kosuke Sugimoto finished in second and third respectively 81.98 and 79.02 points, with Swedenâ€™s Ludvig Fjallstrom in fourth and Australian Cooper Woods in fifth.

Kingsbury sits on 492.00 in the mogul World Cup rankings with Horishima 32 points back in second place and Walter Wallberg of Sweden a distant third. Sportsbeat 2021

