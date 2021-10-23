France's Tess Ledeux laid down a huge marker at the beginning of the Winter Olympic season by soaring to victory in the first stage of the Big Air World Cup in Chur.

The 19-year-old claimed the title with a score of 95.25, topping the podium ahead of home favourite Sarah Hoefflin as the Swiss freestyle skier settled for second (93.25).

Elena Gaskell of Canada completed the podium with a second run score of 91.00 to edge out Switzerland's Giulia Tanno, who was unable to improve on her first run of 88.00.

Ledeux had qualified for the final in second behind big air world champion Anastasia Tatalina, with the Russian scoring 94.50 compared to her French counterpart's 94.00.

But Tatalina was unable to replicate that form in the final, with her first-run score of 67.00 and second run effort of 46.00 well off the pace as she finished in seventh place.

Instead it was Ledeux, who claimed the Slopestyle and overall park and pipe crowns last season, who saved her best for the final just over three months before the Beijing 2022 Games. Sportsbeat 2021

