World and Olympic Champion Sandra Naeslund won a seventh straight women's ski cross World Cup race in Reiteralm.

The Norwegian superstar took first spot in the season's penultimate event, ahead of Canada's Marielle Thompson to move within two victories of Franny Smith's all-time record of 29 wins.

Thompson was quicker out of the gate, but Naeslund made a crucial pass after the roller section to gain a lead she would not lose.

The 25-year-old is already certain to top the standings regardless of what happens in the final meeting at Veysonnaz, Switzerland next week.

Another Canadian, former Olympic silver medallist Brittany Phelan came home third, for her third podium of the season.

"In the final run I got so much speed drafting Marielle (Thompson)," explained Naeslund after the race. "And then I just went for it all the way.

"It was a top race and all the Canadian girls are so fast, so I am really happy with this win."

In the men's event, Canada athlete Reece Howden climbed back to the top of the podium with a comfortable start-to-finish victory, exactly a year to the day since his last win in Sunny Valley.

He moved away from the field with ease to claim a first World Cup win of the current season, with Japan's Ryo Sugai managing to claim silver for only the second podium finish of his career.

Alex Fiva of Switzerland rounded out the top three, as the freshly crowned Olympic champion Ryan Regez could only manage fourth.

"Today I was really fast on that track," said Howden after the win.

"Last year I came in second here (at Reiteralm) and today everything was just right.

"It was great fun to race here, so I am really happy to be back on top of the podium."

