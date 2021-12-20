Sandra Naeslund completed her second ski cross World Cup victory in as many days to extend her lead in the race for the Crystal Globe.

The Swede's fifth win in six again came at the expense of Switzerland's Fanny Smith, who took the runners-up spot for the second successive day.

Canada's Marielle Thompson, whose victory in Arosa last week remains the only race this season not won by Naeslund, took third ahead of compatriot Hannah Schmidt.

Fellow Canadians Courtney Hoffos and Brittany Phelan took fifth and sixth respectively after dominating the small final.

Naeslund now sits 124 points ahead of Smith in the overall standings with eight races to go while there is a new leader in the men's competition.

Bastien Midol has hit the front after turning Sunday's silver into gold on Monday, coming home narrowly clear of Ryan Regez in a close final which saw a reversal of the one-two from the previous day.

Regez's Swiss compatriots Tobias Baur and Romain Detraz claimed third and fourth respectively while Terence Tchiknavorian lost his grip on the overall top spot after going out in the round of 32 as his fellow Frenchman Midol moves top of the pile.

