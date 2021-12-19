Sandra Naeslund confirmed her place as the dominant current force in women's ski cross by cruising to a fourth World Cup victory in five events this season.

Having come through her quarter-final and semi-final in style in Innichen, the Swede lined up alongside Fanny Smith and Brittany Phelan in the final, with the scheduled fourth competitor Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France having to withdraw injured before the start of the race.

Reigning world champion Naeslund flew out of the gates and established a lead over her rivals that she never relinquished, eventually crossing the line a mammoth 2.14s ahead of Smith, who pipped Phelan after a back-and-forth battle for second.

"I saw with the times of the qualifiers yesterday that I was fast, but it's always hard to keep it together in the race," said Naeslund, who now has 21 World Cup victories in her career.

"But I had, like always, super-fast skis and managed to pull off some really good skiing, so I am super happy."

Swiss star Smith recorded her fourth second-place finish of the campaign as her wait for a first World Cup win this term goes on but compatriot Regez enjoyed more success in the men's event.

Regez was yet to finish on a World Cup podium this season ahead of the weekend but found his form to become the fifth different winner in five events and demonstrate the parity that currently exists in men's ski cross.

The final saw a tight race between Regez and Bastien Midol, with the duo neck and neck in the final section before the Swiss generated some extra speed to cross the line in first, with the Frenchman second and Canada's Reece Howden in third.

"I am a bit overwhelmed right now," said an emotional Regez. "This is a race I always wanted to win and I am really, really happy.

"It has been a difficult season; I have been winning three qualis and then just ended up messing up big in the heats.

"So, just bringing it down from the quali through the eight final and all the way to the final and then winning this, it's unbelievable."

