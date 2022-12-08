Olympic champion Sandra Naeslund stormed to victory in the women's ski cross at the FIS World Cup event in Val Thorens.

The two-time world champion impressed throughout, winning her round of 32, quarter-final and semi-final.

The 26-year-old came up against stiff competition in the form of 2014 Olympic champion Marielle Thompson, 2013 world champion Fanny Smith and Talina Gantenbein.

The Swiss duo of Smith and Gantenbein finished fourth and third respectively in the big final, with Thompson pushing Naeslund close in second after taking an early lead.

In the men's final, Austria's Johannes Rohrweck came out on top despite a second-place finish in the quarter-finals.

The 32-year-old looked convincing in the round of 32, but he finished behind Japan's Ryo Sugai in the next stage before winning his semi-final.

Germany's Tobias Mueller was in second, ahead of Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr and Italy's Dominik Zuech.

