Sweden's Sandra Naeslund made it two World Cup wins from two in the women's ski cross in Val Thorens as Frenchman Terence Tchiknavorian won the men's event. Â Naeslund qualified for the final in first place and backed up that success with a podium-topping result, having also won the season-opening event at Secret Garden in November.Â

The 25-year-old world champion beat Canada's Brittany Phelan, who claimed silver, while France's Marielle Berger Sabbatel finished third ahead of compatriot Alizee Baron.Â

Naeslund remains at the summit of the overall discipline standings with a perfect 200 points as a result of her back-to-back wins, with Phelan second (125) and Berger Sabbatel third (120).Â

In the men's event, Tchiknavorian returned to the podium after a four-year absence as he secured his first World Cup win ahead of compatriot Bastien Midol in the final.Â

Midol, who leads the overall discipline standings with 140 points after two events, was forced to settle for silver as Tchiknavorian triumphed to move up to second (108 points).Â

Third place went to Germany's Florian Wilmsmann, who also sits in third place in the discipline standings with 105 points, while Joos Berry of Switzerland, in fourth overall, claimed the same spot in Val Thorens.Â

