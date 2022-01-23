Ryan Regez and Sandra Naeslund took full advantage of one final chance to lay down a pre-Olympic marker as they ensured double weekend success in the men's and women's ski cross World Cup respectively.

Both had won the first leg of the Idre Fjall double-header on Saturday and replicated their success 24 hours later in the last event before the upcoming Olympic Winter Games.

Naeslund heads to Beijing 2022 as overwhelming and seemingly unstoppable favourite in the women's ski cross after winning ten of 11 World Cup races this season - a remarkable achievement in a sport renowned for its unpredictability.

On home snow in Idre, the Swede cruised through her quarter-final and semi-final in first place before impressively triumphing in the big final, crossing the line ahead of France's Jade Grillet Aubert - who took her second podium finish in as many days - and Austria's Katrin Ofner, as Alexandra Edebo failed to finish.

On the men's side, Regez has been nowhere as dominant as Naeslund but he too claimed back-to-back victories in Idre.

After winning all of his races to book his place in the big final, the Swiss held off home favourite David Mobaerg to take gold, as France's Francois Place came home third.

Victory, his third of the campaign, moved Regez level with France's Terence Tchiknavorian atop the seasonal ski cross standings on 477 points with four races (all post-Olympics) remaining in the calendar.

