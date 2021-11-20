Norwegian flyer Birk Ruud extended his stunning start to the Freestyle Ski World Cup season by climbing two steps higher on the podium and clinching slopestyle glory in Stubai.

Ruud, who finished third in the campaign curtain-raising Big Air event last time out, proved too hot for rivals Max Moffatt and Ferdinand Dahl to handle as he racked up a score of 87.60 to climb to the summit of the standings.

The 21-year-old claimed victory by a margin of 1.34 points ahead of Canadian Moffatt and compatriot Dahl on the Austrian snow.

Ruud, who scooped slopestyle silver at the 2019 World Championships in Utah, qualified for the final in second but turned it on when it mattered to leapfrog early pace-setters Hunter Henderson and Teal Harle.

Estonian ace Kelly Sildaru soared to victory in the women's event as she beat Swiss star Sarah Hoefflin in emphatic fashion.

Sildaru, 19, racked up a formidable haul of 88.68 to leave Hoefflin - 80.30 - and Norwegian Johanne Killi - 78.32 - firmly in the rear-view mirror.

Like Ruud, Sildaru qualified in second - behind Mathilde Gremaud - but the 2019 halfpipe world champion delivered a dominant display in her first event of the season.

The World Cup field next descends on Steamboat in Colorado for the second Big Air event of the season in two weeks, with Ruud looking to extend his hegemony as the early star of the freeski show.

