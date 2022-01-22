Sandra Naeslund led a Swedish one-two which thrilled the Idre crowds and stretched the 25-year-old's commanding lead at the top of the ski cross World Cup standings.

Naeslund immediately surged into the lead in the final and opened up a 1.17s lead which she stretched to more than two seconds by the finish line.

Alexandra Edebo took second behind her compatriot and France's Jade Grillet-Aubert claimed third ahead of Jole Galli, who was making her first appearance in a World Cup final.

Naeslund has now won nine of the 10 ski cross World Cup races this season and said of her latest triumph: "t feels so great.

"It is a really tough course and it's really heavy on the legs, but I am happy. With the final round, it was also a little bit rocky for me but I kept the lead, so I am really lucky."

The men's race was won by Ryan Regez, who claimed his second success of the season ahead of Terence Tchiknavorian.

The Frenchman held firm under late pressure from third-placed Adam Kappacher - on a World Cup podium for the first time - to regain the overall lead from compatriot Bastien Midol.

"In training, my start didn't work," Regez said. "All of a sudden in the heats it kept getting better and better and the element where we single and double.

"I went way too high in the final again but then I was able to work like crazy over the first few rollers.

"I was able to generate speed and I knew that if I keep it clear from there on, I am untouchable and I am really happy that I made it."

The final World Cup race before the Winter Olympics takes place on Sunday.

