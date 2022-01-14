Super Swedes Sandra Naeslund and David Mobaerg soared to stunning Freestyle Ski World Cup victories to cap a Scandinavian Friday to savour in Nakiska.

Naeslund, 25, extended her advantage at the top of the women's World Cup standings while Mobaerg, 22, racked up his second win of the season in the Canadian mountains.

Naeslund has blown away the women's field this season and after winning her sixth individual event of the campaign - out of seven - leads Fanny Smith by 144 points in the table.

Smith, 29, finished second in Friday's event while German Daniela Maier grabbed the final spot on the podium ahead of Austria's Katrin Ofner.

In the men's event, Mobaerg beat home favourite Kevin Drury to cut the gap on Ryan Regez in third in the overall World Cup table.

German Tobias Mueller finished third ahead of Erik Mobaerg - David's older brother - to complete the men's podium as overall leader Bastien Midol could only finish sixth.

The men's and women's World Cup fields will once again take to the Nakiska slopes tomorrow, as Naeslund looks to further cement her hegemony and Midol bids to bounce back from a disappointing display on Friday night.

