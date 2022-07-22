Tony Finau’s name being towards the top of the leaderboard at the 3M Open will be a worry for the rest of the field after he eased into contention on Friday.

Finau carded a 68 to sit three adrift of clubhouse leader Emiliano Grillo, with the afternoon starters yet to get underway.

Finau flew into Minnesota after competing in the Open Championship last weekend, with the world No. 17 the star attraction in the field at TPC Twin Cities.

He began his round on Thursday with a bogey, suggesting fatigue could have been a problem, but went forward from there and carried the momentum into his second round on Friday.

Finau has easy power, but also possesses a deft touch and he showed that on his second hole when chipping in for a birdie.

Two more birdies followed in a round of 68 to leave him at seven-under after 36 holes.

Grillo was one of the hottest players among the early starters, as he knocked in five birdies and an eagle in a round of 65 to sit at 10-under.

Defending champion Cameron Champ birdied four of his final five holes to give himself a chance of making the cut at one-over.

The 27-year-old has struggled for form since picking up a wrist injury last year, and this sizzling burst will build confidence as he looks to fight his way into the FedEx Cup field.

Jason Day had an eventful time of things, twice finding tee trouble, but he was able to get round in 72 to sit at level-par for the tournament.

