Two more players are reported to have dropped out of the lawsuit against the PGA Tour, but Golf Digest is saying LIV Golf has added itself as an “interested party.”

Earlier in the year, 11 players filed an antitrust lawsuit , saying the PGA Tour was harming their chances of making a living.

The 11 players, along with a host of others, joined LIV Golf and the moment they played their first shots, those who had not resigned their membership were suspended by the PGA Tour.

Carlos Ortiz and Pat Perez removed themselves from the lawsuit prior to the date being set for trial, which is due to be in January 2024, and Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak are now reported to have removed themselves.

That now leaves Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein on the lawsuit, but a new copy released on Friday showed LIV Golf had been added.

The organisation has filed as an interested party, and according to Golf Digest it is seeking “punitive damages for the PGA Tour’s bad faith and egregious interference with LIV Golf’s contractual and prospective business relationships.”

This weekend is the final week of the PGA Tour season, and it is expected that a number of players who have committed to LIV will be announced in the coming days.

Open champion Cameron Smith is reported to be the highest-profile player set to defect.

