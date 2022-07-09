Jon Rahm has revealed he used to listen to Eminem and Kendrick Lamar to help improve his English.

Listening to Rahm now, you could be forgiven for thinking English was his first language.

Ad

But when he made the move to America in 2012 to study and play golf at Arizona State University, he could not speak English.

Genesis Scottish Open Rahm lets rip with F-Word blast after wayward shot, Tringale holds Scottish Open lead 18 HOURS AGO

Through his four years as a Sun Devil, as well as winning a string of college tournaments, he improved his English and earned a degree in communications.

As well as learning English the conventional way in classes, the 27-year-old Spaniard also devoted plenty of time to listening to rap music.

“[It was] Eminem and Kendrick Lamar,” Rahm said at the Scottish Open. “It wasn’t really learning English.

“When I went to the US, my English wasn’t nearly good enough so it helped me with the process.

“When you used to speak to me back then I had to translate it into Spanish, understand it, translate what I wanted to say into English and that would be quite a long process.

“So it helped me with that. I was memorising the lyrics, and it would help me talk a little faster and think about what was coming up next a little bit quicker.”

Rahm cut a frustrated figure at times during his second round at the Scottish Open, letting rip with an expletive-laden volley after a wayward shot , and he has admitted his knowledge of more industrial parts of the language were improved by listening to Eminem and Lamar .

“I do know a lot of different words now,” Rahm said. “I say some of them that I shouldn’t but my vocabulary is a bit different now.”

And the world No. 3 said it is about challenging frustration in a positive manner.

“When you don’t start the way you would like with a couple of bogeys and not making particularly bad swings, that passion and competitiveness can help you get in the game and play some good golf,” Rahm said.

Genesis Scottish Open 'I don’t want anything to change' - Fitzpatrick wants to stay grounded after major win A DAY AGO