We’re back where it all began, with one of the strongest fields of the years assembled for the Scottish Open.

The co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour has attracted a clutch of star names - with only Rory McIlroy absent from the world’s top seven.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, world No. 3 Jon Rahm and world No. 4 Collin Morikawa lead the field.

Some players will have an eye on the Open at St Andrews the following week, and the Renaissance Club will hand those seeking links experience a good test.

But the Scottish Open should not be viewed as a warm-up option for the Open, as it is a high-class event in its own right played out on a top-class track.

Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club is playing host to the Scottish Open for the fourth year in succession, and it’s little surprise given its quality.

Sat in North Berwick on the shores of the Firth of Forth - three holes run directly alongside the sea - Tom Doak has produced a masterpiece. At 7,237 yards, it is not long by modern standards, but if the wind picks up it can make fools of the best in the business.

The 18th is a stunning closing hole, where accuracy off the tee is vital as bunkers down the left would leave only a lay-up to an elevated green. A false front and run-off areas to the back mean par is a good score. And with nerves jangling, for those in contention it could produce plenty of drama.

Prize Money: Total fund of $8.3 million, with winner’s share being $1,333,600

Format: 72-hole matchplay. One-hole playoff, if required

Course records: 72 holes 262 Benjamin Hebert, Bernd Wiesberger (2019). 18 holes 61 Bernd Wiesberger (2019)

TV Coverage: The Scottish Open is live on Sky Sports in the UK

Key Quotes

Ian Poulter, who challenged a ban for joining LIV Golf, said: "My reception here has been unbelievable with the 40,000 fans that we've had. The locker room are people that I play against week in week out and if they take exception to it that's up to those guys. I haven't had a problem with any of the players."

Billy Horschel on LIV Golf players: "They decided to go play on that tour and they should go play there. They shouldn't be coming back over to the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour. To say that they wanted to also support the DP World or PGA Tour going forward, while playing the LIV Tour, is completely asinine in my opinion. "It's unfortunate that those guys made their bed and that's what they want to do. Leave us alone, honestly. I just can't be diplomatic anymore about it as I have been in the past."

Past Winners

2021 Min Woo Lee

2020 Aaron Rai

2019 Bernd Wiesberger

2018 Brandon Stone

2017 Rafa Cabrera-Bello

2016 Alex Noren

2015 Rickie Fowler

2014 Justin Rose

2013 Phil Mickelson

2012 Jeev Milkha Singh

2011 Luke Donald

2010 Edoardo Molinari

2009 Martin Kaymer

2008 Graeme McDowell

2007 Gregory Havret

2006 Johan Edfors

2005 Tim Clark

2004 Thomas Levet

2003 Ernie Els

2002 Eduardo Romero

2001 Retief Goosen

2000 Ernie Els

Tee Times

Justin Harding 7:15am

Adrian Otaegui 7:15am

Troy Merritt 7:15am

Nino Bertasio 7:15am

Sean Crocker 7:15am

Chris Kirk7:25am

David Lipsky 7:25am

Jason Scrivener 7:25am

Alex Smalley 7:25am

Jamie Donaldson 7:25am

Rikard Karlberg 7:25am

Jhonattan Vegas 7:35am

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 7:35am

Joohyung Kim 7:35am

Harris English 7:35am

Aaron Rai 7:35am

Victor Perez 7:35am

Brandon Wu 7:45am

Scott Hend 7:45am

Andy Sullivan 7:45am

Russell Knox 7:45am

Luke Donald 7:45am

Rasmus Hojgaard 7:45am

Ryan Palmer 7:55am

Charley Hoffman 7:55am

Ashun Wu 7:55am

Joaquin Niemann 7:55am

Haotong Li 7:55am

Ewen Ferguson 7:55am

K.H. Lee 8:05am

Sebastian Soderberg 8:05am

Johannes Veerman 8:05am

Jon Rahm 8:05am

Scottie Scheffler 8:05am

Viktor Hovland 8:05am

Sepp Straka 8:15am

Joel Dahmen 8:15am

Mikko Korhonen8:15am

Jordan Spieth 8:15am

Cameron Smith 8:15am

Tyrrell Hatton 8:15am

J.J. Spaun 8:25am

Kristoffer Broberg 8:25am

Steven Brown 8:25am

Sam Burns 8:25am

Justin Rose 8:25am

Nicolai Hojgaard 8:25am

Keith Mitchell 8:35am

Jonathan Caldwell 8:35am

Daniel van Tonder 8:35am

Corey Conners 8:35am

Adrian Meronk 8:35am

Dean Burmester 8:35am

Lucas Herbert 8:45am

Dylan Frittelli 8:45am

Sami Valimaki 8:45am

Keegan Bradley 8:45am

Alexander Bjork 8:45am

Grant Forrest 8:45am

Gary Woodland 8:55am

Rafa Cabrera Bello 8:55am

Guido Migliozzi 8:55am

Luke List 8:55am

Garrick Higgo 8:55am

Stephen Gallacher 8:55am

Cameron Tringale 9:05am

Mito Pereira 9:05am

Shubhankar Sharma 9:05am

Wyndham Clark 9:05am

Chris Wood 9:05am

Matthieu Pavon 9:05am

Kiradech Aphibarnrat9:15am

Tapio Pulkkanen 9:15am

Matthew Jordan 9:15am

Doug Ghim 9:15am

Callum Tarren 9:15am

Jazz Janewattananond9:15am

Ryan Armour 9:25am

Marc Warren 9:25am

Matthew Southgate 9:25am

Mackenzie Hughes 12:25pm

Maximilian Kieffer 12:25pm

Jaekyeong Lee 12:25pm

Branden Grace 12:25pm

Ian Poulter 12:25pm

Harold Varner III 12:35pm

Cameron Young 12:35pm

Daniel Gavins 12:35pm

Maverick McNealy 12:35pm

Matt Wallace 12:35pm

Thomas Detry 12:35pm

Jason Kokrak 12:45pm

Rickie Fowler 12:45pm

Padraig Harrington 12:45pm

Kurt Kitayama 12:45pm

James Morrison 12:45pm

Jordan L Smith 12:45pm

Billy Horschel 12:55pm

Sungjae Im 12:55pm

Ryan Fox 12:55pm

Anirban Lahiri 12:55pm

Brandon Stone 12:55pm

Connor Syme 12:55pm

Xander Schauffele 1:05pm

Min Woo Lee 1:05pm

Robert MacIntyre 1:05pm

Robert Streb 1:05pm

Thomas Bjorn 1:05pm

Marcus Kinhult 1:05pm

Matt Fitzpatrick 1:15pm

Collin Morikawa 1:15pm

Will Zalatoris 1:15pm

Erik van Rooyen 1:15pm

Kalle Samooja 1:15pm

Marcus Armitage 1:15pm

Justin Thomas 1:25pm

Hideki Matsuyama 1:25pm

Tommy Fleetwood 1:25pm

Lucas Glover 1:25pm

Marc Leishman 1:25pm

John Catlin 1:25pm

Max Homa 1:35pm

Patrick Cantlay 1:35pm

Francesco Molinari 1:35pm

Nick Watney1:35pm

Nacho Elvira 1:35pm

Thriston Lawrence 1:35pm

Tom Hoge 1:45pm

Si Woo Kim 1:45pm

Thorbjørn Olesen 1:45pm

Sebastian Munoz 1:45pm

Jorge Campillo 1:45pm

Joachim B Hansen 1:45pm

Stewart Cink 1:55pm

Henrik Stenson 1:55pm

Danny Willett 1:55pm

Nick Taylor 1:55pm

Francesco Laporta 1:55pm

Jeff Winther 1:55pm

Matt Kuchar 2:05pm

Alex Noren 2:05pm

Adri Arnaus 2:05pm

Richie Ramsay 2:05pm

Andrea Pavan 2:05pm

Antoine Rozner2:05pm

Matthew NeSmith 2:15pm

David Horsey 2:15pm

Joakim Lagergren 2:15pm

Brian Harman 2:15pm

David Law 2:15pm

Jack Senior 2:15pm

Stephan Jaeger 2:25pm

Wil Besseling 2:25pm

Maverick Antcliff 2:25pm

Patrick Rodgers 2:25pm

Fabrizio Zanotti 2:25pm

Masahiro Kawamura 2:25pm

Andrew Novak 2:35pm

Edoardo Molinari 2:35pm

Bio Kim 2:35pm

