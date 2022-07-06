We’re back where it all began, with one of the strongest fields of the years assembled for the Scottish Open.
The co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour has attracted a clutch of star names - with only Rory McIlroy absent from the world’s top seven.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, world No. 3 Jon Rahm and world No. 4 Collin Morikawa lead the field.
We also have the prospect of Ian Poulter flying the flag for LIV Golf, after getting his ban from the DP World Tour overturned.
Some players will have an eye on the Open at St Andrews the following week, and the Renaissance Club will hand those seeking links experience a good test.
But the Scottish Open should not be viewed as a warm-up option for the Open, as it is a high-class event in its own right played out on a top-class track.
Course: The Renaissance Club
The Renaissance Club is playing host to the Scottish Open for the fourth year in succession, and it’s little surprise given its quality.
Sat in North Berwick on the shores of the Firth of Forth - three holes run directly alongside the sea - Tom Doak has produced a masterpiece. At 7,237 yards, it is not long by modern standards, but if the wind picks up it can make fools of the best in the business.
The 18th is a stunning closing hole, where accuracy off the tee is vital as bunkers down the left would leave only a lay-up to an elevated green. A false front and run-off areas to the back mean par is a good score. And with nerves jangling, for those in contention it could produce plenty of drama.
Prize Money: Total fund of $8.3 million, with winner’s share being $1,333,600
Format: 72-hole matchplay. One-hole playoff, if required
Course records: 72 holes 262 Benjamin Hebert, Bernd Wiesberger (2019). 18 holes 61 Bernd Wiesberger (2019)
TV Coverage: The Scottish Open is live on Sky Sports in the UK
Key Quotes
Ian Poulter, who challenged a ban for joining LIV Golf, said: "My reception here has been unbelievable with the 40,000 fans that we've had. The locker room are people that I play against week in week out and if they take exception to it that's up to those guys. I haven't had a problem with any of the players."
Billy Horschel on LIV Golf players: "They decided to go play on that tour and they should go play there. They shouldn't be coming back over to the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour. To say that they wanted to also support the DP World or PGA Tour going forward, while playing the LIV Tour, is completely asinine in my opinion. "It's unfortunate that those guys made their bed and that's what they want to do. Leave us alone, honestly. I just can't be diplomatic anymore about it as I have been in the past."
Past Winners
- 2021 Min Woo Lee
- 2020 Aaron Rai
- 2019 Bernd Wiesberger
- 2018 Brandon Stone
- 2017 Rafa Cabrera-Bello
- 2016 Alex Noren
- 2015 Rickie Fowler
- 2014 Justin Rose
- 2013 Phil Mickelson
- 2012 Jeev Milkha Singh
- 2011 Luke Donald
- 2010 Edoardo Molinari
- 2009 Martin Kaymer
- 2008 Graeme McDowell
- 2007 Gregory Havret
- 2006 Johan Edfors
- 2005 Tim Clark
- 2004 Thomas Levet
- 2003 Ernie Els
- 2002 Eduardo Romero
- 2001 Retief Goosen
- 2000 Ernie Els
Tee Times
- Justin Harding 7:15am
- Adrian Otaegui 7:15am
- Troy Merritt 7:15am
- Nino Bertasio 7:15am
- Sean Crocker 7:15am
- Chris Kirk7:25am
- David Lipsky 7:25am
- Jason Scrivener 7:25am
- Alex Smalley 7:25am
- Jamie Donaldson 7:25am
- Rikard Karlberg 7:25am
- Jhonattan Vegas 7:35am
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout 7:35am
- Joohyung Kim 7:35am
- Harris English 7:35am
- Aaron Rai 7:35am
- Victor Perez 7:35am
- Brandon Wu 7:45am
- Scott Hend 7:45am
- Andy Sullivan 7:45am
- Russell Knox 7:45am
- Luke Donald 7:45am
- Rasmus Hojgaard 7:45am
- Ryan Palmer 7:55am
- Charley Hoffman 7:55am
- Ashun Wu 7:55am
- Joaquin Niemann 7:55am
- Haotong Li 7:55am
- Ewen Ferguson 7:55am
- K.H. Lee 8:05am
- Sebastian Soderberg 8:05am
- Johannes Veerman 8:05am
- Jon Rahm 8:05am
- Scottie Scheffler 8:05am
- Viktor Hovland 8:05am
- Sepp Straka 8:15am
- Joel Dahmen 8:15am
- Mikko Korhonen8:15am
- Jordan Spieth 8:15am
- Cameron Smith 8:15am
- Tyrrell Hatton 8:15am
- J.J. Spaun 8:25am
- Kristoffer Broberg 8:25am
- Steven Brown 8:25am
- Sam Burns 8:25am
- Justin Rose 8:25am
- Nicolai Hojgaard 8:25am
- Keith Mitchell 8:35am
- Jonathan Caldwell 8:35am
- Daniel van Tonder 8:35am
- Corey Conners 8:35am
- Adrian Meronk 8:35am
- Dean Burmester 8:35am
- Lucas Herbert 8:45am
- Dylan Frittelli 8:45am
- Sami Valimaki 8:45am
- Keegan Bradley 8:45am
- Alexander Bjork 8:45am
- Grant Forrest 8:45am
- Gary Woodland 8:55am
- Rafa Cabrera Bello 8:55am
- Guido Migliozzi 8:55am
- Luke List 8:55am
- Garrick Higgo 8:55am
- Stephen Gallacher 8:55am
- Cameron Tringale 9:05am
- Mito Pereira 9:05am
- Shubhankar Sharma 9:05am
- Wyndham Clark 9:05am
- Chris Wood 9:05am
- Matthieu Pavon 9:05am
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat9:15am
- Tapio Pulkkanen 9:15am
- Matthew Jordan 9:15am
- Doug Ghim 9:15am
- Callum Tarren 9:15am
- Jazz Janewattananond9:15am
- Ryan Armour 9:25am
- Marc Warren 9:25am
- Matthew Southgate 9:25am
- Mackenzie Hughes 12:25pm
- Maximilian Kieffer 12:25pm
- Jaekyeong Lee 12:25pm
- Branden Grace 12:25pm
- Ian Poulter 12:25pm
- Harold Varner III 12:35pm
- Cameron Young 12:35pm
- Daniel Gavins 12:35pm
- Maverick McNealy 12:35pm
- Matt Wallace 12:35pm
- Thomas Detry 12:35pm
- Jason Kokrak 12:45pm
- Rickie Fowler 12:45pm
- Padraig Harrington 12:45pm
- Kurt Kitayama 12:45pm
- James Morrison 12:45pm
- Jordan L Smith 12:45pm
- Billy Horschel 12:55pm
- Sungjae Im 12:55pm
- Ryan Fox 12:55pm
- Anirban Lahiri 12:55pm
- Brandon Stone 12:55pm
- Connor Syme 12:55pm
- Xander Schauffele 1:05pm
- Min Woo Lee 1:05pm
- Robert MacIntyre 1:05pm
- Robert Streb 1:05pm
- Thomas Bjorn 1:05pm
- Marcus Kinhult 1:05pm
- Matt Fitzpatrick 1:15pm
- Collin Morikawa 1:15pm
- Will Zalatoris 1:15pm
- Erik van Rooyen 1:15pm
- Kalle Samooja 1:15pm
- Marcus Armitage 1:15pm
- Justin Thomas 1:25pm
- Hideki Matsuyama 1:25pm
- Tommy Fleetwood 1:25pm
- Lucas Glover 1:25pm
- Marc Leishman 1:25pm
- John Catlin 1:25pm
- Max Homa 1:35pm
- Patrick Cantlay 1:35pm
- Francesco Molinari 1:35pm
- Nick Watney1:35pm
- Nacho Elvira 1:35pm
- Thriston Lawrence 1:35pm
- Tom Hoge 1:45pm
- Si Woo Kim 1:45pm
- Thorbjørn Olesen 1:45pm
- Sebastian Munoz 1:45pm
- Jorge Campillo 1:45pm
- Joachim B Hansen 1:45pm
- Stewart Cink 1:55pm
- Henrik Stenson 1:55pm
- Danny Willett 1:55pm
- Nick Taylor 1:55pm
- Francesco Laporta 1:55pm
- Jeff Winther 1:55pm
- Matt Kuchar 2:05pm
- Alex Noren 2:05pm
- Adri Arnaus 2:05pm
- Richie Ramsay 2:05pm
- Andrea Pavan 2:05pm
- Antoine Rozner2:05pm
- Matthew NeSmith 2:15pm
- David Horsey 2:15pm
- Joakim Lagergren 2:15pm
- Brian Harman 2:15pm
- David Law 2:15pm
- Jack Senior 2:15pm
- Stephan Jaeger 2:25pm
- Wil Besseling 2:25pm
- Maverick Antcliff 2:25pm
- Patrick Rodgers 2:25pm
- Fabrizio Zanotti 2:25pm
- Masahiro Kawamura 2:25pm
- Andrew Novak 2:35pm
- Edoardo Molinari 2:35pm
- Bio Kim 2:35pm
