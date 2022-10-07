Jon Rahm endured a mixed day but kept himself in the hunt at the Open de Espana.

After a number of poor swings, Rahm threatened to tumble out of contention at Club de Campo but he found his form in the closing holes to get to 10-under and within two strokes of leaders Stephen Gallagher and Paul Waring.

“I played, what I can say, 11 uncomfortable holes and then played really good golf on the last seven,” Rahm said. “From 12 on I played wonderfully. It was very enjoyable.

“It is the part of the course I tend to score on more often, so I hope to get a little bit better on the front nine for the next two days.”

The Spaniard arrived in his native land chasing a third win in his home open, which would take him alongside the legendary Seve Ballesteros.

Rahm started the event as the hot favourite, and his price shortened after an opening round of 64.

Second Round Leaderboard

T1. Paul Waring, 12-under

T1. Stephen Gallagher, 12-under

T3. David Drysdale, 11-under

T3. Hennie Du Plessis, 11-under

T5. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 10-under

T5. Darius van Driel, 10-under

T5. Min-woo Lee, 10-under

T5. Jon Rahm, 10-under

T5. Mathieu Pavon, 10-under

His game was not in the same shape 24 hours on, and it threatened to mirror his bid for glory 12 months ago when he started well, only to run out of steam.

The world No. 6 made a slow start on Friday and dropped back after a bogey on the fifth.

His play was unusually ragged and after a wild tee shot on 11 he turned to his caddie and exclaimed: “I can’t swing right now. I can’t focus.”

Rahm’s mood was not improved as his wedge from the rough landed a foot from being perfect, but it hit the downslope and skipped through the green on the other side.

He rescued a bogey and from that point a switch flipped as Rahm found something close to best form in the blink of an eye.

Rahm birdied 12, 13 and 14; on the latter hole he went within a whisker of an eagle as a glorious putt lipped out on the high side.

A poor approach on 15 left him frustrated, but he made up for it one hole later with a stunning shot that finished within inches of finding the bottom of the cup for an eagle as he signed for a 68 to get to 10-under.

Waring was the hottest player on the course, as his 63 on Friday took him to the top of the leaderboard at 12-under.

Gallagher bogeyed his opening hole, but recovered to post a 65 to join Waring at the top of the leaderboard.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat had a tough time on the PGA Tour this year, and spoke about how lonely life had become , but he has shown some positive form back in Europe. A round of 69 to follow his opening 63 leaves him at 10-under.

