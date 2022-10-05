The weather turned decidedly wintery for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland last week, but that won’t be an issue as the DP World Tour pitches up in Madrid for the Open de Espana.
Warm and sunny weather will greet the players at Club de Campo in Madrid, and all eyes will be on Jon Rahm as he bids for a third win in the event.
Rahm was successful in 2018 and 2019, and a victory this week would take him alongside the legendary Seve Ballesteros on three wins in his home open.
The former world No. 1 has been a big supporter of his home event, and has spoken about growing the game in Spain. There are sure to be huge galleries following him this week.
Sergio Garcia is the other huge name in Spanish golf, but he will not be teeing it up this week as he will be in Bangkok for the latest LIV Golf event.
It is the first of a four-week stint in Iberia for the DP World Tour, with the Open de Espana followed by the Andalucia Masters, Mallorca Open and Portugal Masters.
Spanish players have an excellent record at their home open, and Rafael Cabrera Bello arrives as the defending champion.
The Course: Club de Campo
Club de Campo has a storied history dating back to 1931, when a nine-hole course was built.
The championship course was designed by Javier Arana and was opened for play in 1956. It has played host to the Open de Espana on six previous occasions, while other DP World Tour events have also been staged there.
Ballesteros won one of his three titles at Club de Campo, while Colin Montgomerie and major champions Charl Schwartzel, Padraig Harrington and Retief Goosen also have wins to their names at the course.
With tree-lined fairways and small greens, accuracy is of huge importance at Club de Campo.
Prize Money: €1.75 m (£1.52m), with the winner’s share being €297.500 (£260,000).
Format: 72-hole strokeplay.
Course records:
- 18 holes: 60 - Ivo Giner (2005)
- 72 holes: 261 - Raphael Jacquelin (2005)
TV Coverage: The Open de Espana is live on Sky Sports in the UK.
Past Winners:
- 2021: Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 2019: Jon Rahm
- 2018: Jon Rahm
- 2016: Andrew Johnston
- 2015: James Morrison
- 2014: Miguel Angel Jimenez
- 2013: Raphael Jacquelin
- 2012: Francesco Molinari
- 2011: Thomas Aiken
- 2010: Alvaro Quiros
- 2009: Thomas Levet
- 2008: Peter Lawrie
- 2007: Charl Schwartzel
- 2006: Niclas Fasth
- 2005: Peter Hanson
- 2004: Christian Cevaer
- 2003: Kenneth Ferrie
- 2002: Sergio Garcia
- 2001: Robert Karlsson
- 2000: Brian Davis
Tee Times (Local):
08:40
- HUIZING, Daan
- DE LA RIVA, Eduardo
- LIESER, Ondrej
08:50
- ANGLES, Pep
- HEBERT, Benjamin
- McGOWAN, Ross
09:00
- ROUSSEL, Robin
- GAGLI, Lorenzo
- LORENZO-VERA, Mike
09:10
- SURI, Julian
- VIDAL, Quim
- PAVAN, Andrea
09:20
- HELLIGKILDE, Marcus
- GARCIA, Jordi
- LEMKE, Niklas
09:30
- BRADBURY, Daniel
- GALLACHER, Stephen
- SCRIVENER, Jason
09:40
- HORTAL, Antonio
- HANSEN, Joachim B.
- HOWIE, Craig
09:50
- DU PLESSIS, Hennie
- EVANS, Ben
- DEL VAL, Samuel
10:00
- SINGH BRAR, Jack
- ESPOSITO, Hugo
- PAVON, Matthieu
10:10
- PORTEOUS, Haydn
- MCEVOY, Richard
- SALAMA, Juan
10:20
- KORHONEN, Mikko
- LUITEN, Joost
- ARIZABALETA, Alvaro jose
08:40
- DE JAGER, Louis
- SLATTERY, Lee
- SHARVIN, Cormac
08:50
- WOOD, Chris
- JANEWATTANANOND, Jazz
- BERTASIO, Nino
09:00
- ZHANG, Huilin
- CAREY, David
- PASTOR, Jacobo
09:10
- GARCIA RODRIGUEZ, Sebastian
- FORREST, Grant
- STONE, Brandon
09:20
- LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo
- WU, Ashun
- FISHER, Ross
09:30
- RAHM, Jon
- ARNAUS, Adri
- LEE, Min Woo
09:40
- CAMPILLO, Jorge
- LAWRENCE, Thriston
- BJORN, Thomas
09:50
- MORRISON, James
- AIKEN, Thomas
- JACQUELIN, Raphaël
10:00
- GARCIA-HEREDIA, Alfredo
- BROBERG, Kristoffer
- VALAMAKI, Sami
10:10
- KOIVISTO, Tyler
- STRYDOM, Tristen
- MASAVEU, Luis
10:20
- KARLBERG, Rikard
- VACARISAS, Lucas
- LEON, Hugo
13:10
- PAUL, Yannik
- LAGERGREN, Joakim
- ANTCLIFF, Maverick
13:20
- CALDWELL, Jonathan
- DUBUISSON, Victor
- ESMATGES, Alex
13:30
- PARATORE, Renato
- KEARNEY, Niall
- BAI, Zhengkai
13:40
- MOLLER, Niklas Nørgaard
- CELLI, Filippo
- TARRIO, Santiago
13:50
- QUIROS, Alvaro
- GAVINS, Daniel
- RAMSAY, Richie
14:00
- FLEETWOOD, Tommy
- CABRERA BELLO, Rafa
- WILSON, Oliver
14:10
- PEPPERELL, Eddie
- ELVIRA, Nacho
- MOLINARI, Edoardo
14:20
- CANIZARES, Alejandro
- APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech
- VAN TONDER, Daniel
14:30
- FDEZ-CASTANO, Gonzalo
- LEWIS, TOM
- SIEM, Marcel
14:40
- BJERREGAARD, Lucas
- LOMBARD, Zander
- BROWN, Steven
14:50
- HORSEY, David
- BERNA MANZANARES, Daniel
- DRYSDALE, David
13:10
- DUNNE, Paul
- KENNEGARD, Jesper
- STALTER, Joel
13:20
- WARREN, Marc
- MURRAY, Zach
- HIDALGO, Angel
13:30
- NIENABER, Wilco
- MOYNIHAN, Gavin
- SANTOS, Ricardo
13:40
- PIGEM, Carlos
- COUPLAND, Dave
- PAUL, Jeremy
13:50
- RITTHAMMER, Bernd
- ORIOL, Pedro
- HELLGREN, Bjorn
14:00
- KOFSTAD, Espen
- FICHARDT, Darren
- BESSELING, Wil
14:10
- FARR, Oliver
- FORD, Matt
- LACROIX, Frederic
14:20
- STORM, Graeme
- CHESTERS, Ashley
- FISHER, Oliver
14:30
- LAW, David
- WILSON, Andrew
- HANNA, Chase
14:40
- WARING, Paul
- CATLIN, John
- VAN DRIEL, Darius
