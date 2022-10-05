The weather turned decidedly wintery for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland last week, but that won’t be an issue as the DP World Tour pitches up in Madrid for the Open de Espana.

Warm and sunny weather will greet the players at Club de Campo in Madrid, and all eyes will be on Jon Rahm as he bids for a third win in the event.

Ad

Rahm was successful in 2018 and 2019, and a victory this week would take him alongside the legendary Seve Ballesteros on three wins in his home open.

Golf Clarke fends off Harrington after rain delay to win Senior Open at Gleneagles 24/07/2022 AT 20:09

The former world No. 1 has been a big supporter of his home event, and has spoken about growing the game in Spain. There are sure to be huge galleries following him this week.

Sergio Garcia is the other huge name in Spanish golf, but he will not be teeing it up this week as he will be in Bangkok for the latest LIV Golf event.

It is the first of a four-week stint in Iberia for the DP World Tour, with the Open de Espana followed by the Andalucia Masters, Mallorca Open and Portugal Masters.

Spanish players have an excellent record at their home open, and Rafael Cabrera Bello arrives as the defending champion.

The Course: Club de Campo

Club de Campo has a storied history dating back to 1931, when a nine-hole course was built.

The championship course was designed by Javier Arana and was opened for play in 1956. It has played host to the Open de Espana on six previous occasions, while other DP World Tour events have also been staged there.

"I expect us to be underdogs' - Donald on Europe's Ryder Cup chances in Rome

Ballesteros won one of his three titles at Club de Campo, while Colin Montgomerie and major champions Charl Schwartzel, Padraig Harrington and Retief Goosen also have wins to their names at the course.

With tree-lined fairways and small greens, accuracy is of huge importance at Club de Campo.

Prize Money: €1.75 m (£1.52m), with the winner’s share being €297.500 (£260,000).

Format: 72-hole strokeplay.

Course records:

18 holes: 60 - Ivo Giner (2005)

72 holes: 261 - Raphael Jacquelin (2005)

TV Coverage: The Open de Espana is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Past Winners:

2021 : Rafa Cabrera Bello

: Rafa Cabrera Bello 2019 : Jon Rahm

: Jon Rahm 2018 : Jon Rahm

: Jon Rahm 2016 : Andrew Johnston

: Andrew Johnston 2015 : James Morrison

: James Morrison 2014 : Miguel Angel Jimenez

: Miguel Angel Jimenez 2013 : Raphael Jacquelin

: Raphael Jacquelin 2012 : Francesco Molinari

: Francesco Molinari 2011 : Thomas Aiken

: Thomas Aiken 2010 : Alvaro Quiros

: Alvaro Quiros 2009 : Thomas Levet

: Thomas Levet 2008 : Peter Lawrie

: Peter Lawrie 2007 : Charl Schwartzel

: Charl Schwartzel 2006 : Niclas Fasth

: Niclas Fasth 2005 : Peter Hanson

: Peter Hanson 2004 : Christian Cevaer

: Christian Cevaer 2003 : Kenneth Ferrie

: Kenneth Ferrie 2002 : Sergio Garcia

: Sergio Garcia 2001 : Robert Karlsson

: Robert Karlsson 2000: Brian Davis

Tee Times (Local):

08:40

HUIZING, Daan

DE LA RIVA, Eduardo

LIESER, Ondrej

08:50

ANGLES, Pep

HEBERT, Benjamin

McGOWAN, Ross

09:00

ROUSSEL, Robin

GAGLI, Lorenzo

LORENZO-VERA, Mike

09:10

SURI, Julian

VIDAL, Quim

PAVAN, Andrea

09:20

HELLIGKILDE, Marcus

GARCIA, Jordi

LEMKE, Niklas

09:30

BRADBURY, Daniel

GALLACHER, Stephen

SCRIVENER, Jason

09:40

HORTAL, Antonio

HANSEN, Joachim B.

HOWIE, Craig

09:50

DU PLESSIS, Hennie

EVANS, Ben

DEL VAL, Samuel

10:00

SINGH BRAR, Jack

ESPOSITO, Hugo

PAVON, Matthieu

10:10

PORTEOUS, Haydn

MCEVOY, Richard

SALAMA, Juan

10:20

KORHONEN, Mikko

LUITEN, Joost

ARIZABALETA, Alvaro jose

08:40

DE JAGER, Louis

SLATTERY, Lee

SHARVIN, Cormac

08:50

WOOD, Chris

JANEWATTANANOND, Jazz

BERTASIO, Nino

09:00

ZHANG, Huilin

CAREY, David

PASTOR, Jacobo

09:10

GARCIA RODRIGUEZ, Sebastian

FORREST, Grant

STONE, Brandon

09:20

LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo

WU, Ashun

FISHER, Ross

09:30

RAHM, Jon

ARNAUS, Adri

LEE, Min Woo

09:40

CAMPILLO, Jorge

LAWRENCE, Thriston

BJORN, Thomas

09:50

MORRISON, James

AIKEN, Thomas

JACQUELIN, Raphaël

10:00

GARCIA-HEREDIA, Alfredo

BROBERG, Kristoffer

VALAMAKI, Sami

10:10

KOIVISTO, Tyler

STRYDOM, Tristen

MASAVEU, Luis

10:20

KARLBERG, Rikard

VACARISAS, Lucas

LEON, Hugo

13:10

PAUL, Yannik

LAGERGREN, Joakim

ANTCLIFF, Maverick

13:20

CALDWELL, Jonathan

DUBUISSON, Victor

ESMATGES, Alex

13:30

PARATORE, Renato

KEARNEY, Niall

BAI, Zhengkai

13:40

MOLLER, Niklas Nørgaard

CELLI, Filippo

TARRIO, Santiago

13:50

QUIROS, Alvaro

GAVINS, Daniel

RAMSAY, Richie

14:00

FLEETWOOD, Tommy

CABRERA BELLO, Rafa

WILSON, Oliver

14:10

PEPPERELL, Eddie

ELVIRA, Nacho

MOLINARI, Edoardo

14:20

CANIZARES, Alejandro

APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech

VAN TONDER, Daniel

14:30

FDEZ-CASTANO, Gonzalo

LEWIS, TOM

SIEM, Marcel

14:40

BJERREGAARD, Lucas

LOMBARD, Zander

BROWN, Steven

14:50

HORSEY, David

BERNA MANZANARES, Daniel

DRYSDALE, David

13:10

DUNNE, Paul

KENNEGARD, Jesper

STALTER, Joel

13:20

WARREN, Marc

MURRAY, Zach

HIDALGO, Angel

13:30

NIENABER, Wilco

MOYNIHAN, Gavin

SANTOS, Ricardo

13:40

PIGEM, Carlos

COUPLAND, Dave

PAUL, Jeremy

13:50

RITTHAMMER, Bernd

ORIOL, Pedro

HELLGREN, Bjorn

14:00

KOFSTAD, Espen

FICHARDT, Darren

BESSELING, Wil

14:10

FARR, Oliver

FORD, Matt

LACROIX, Frederic

14:20

STORM, Graeme

CHESTERS, Ashley

FISHER, Oliver

14:30

LAW, David

WILSON, Andrew

HANNA, Chase

14:40

WARING, Paul

CATLIN, John

VAN DRIEL, Darius

The Open Open Championship golf 2022 – McIlroy and Hovland share lead after frantic 3rd round 16/07/2022 AT 07:17