Golf is back home this week, as the DP World Tour returns to Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Unlike the Open Championship at St Andrews in July, this week’s event looks set to be played in proper Scottish weather with wind and rain on the menu.
Ad
It is an event the players relish, a Links test in Linksy conditions - while the opportunity to play with friends, family and the odd superstar from outside the world of golf adds to the appeal.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
'It won't happen again' - Willett looking to bounce back at Dunhill Links after final-hole disaster
Rory McIlroy will be teeing it up this week, and will be joined by star names including Matt Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton.
There could be some uncomfortable moments, similar to the BMW PGA Championship, as Liv Golf players Talor Gooch and Peter Uihlein - among others - will be in the field.
Danny Willett will be back to defend his title, a little over a week on from his collapse at the Fortinet Championship, while Hatton is bidding for a third victory in the multi-course event.
Courses:
Old Course, St Andrews
The home of golf. Golf has been played at St Andrews since the 1400s, with the Old Course crafted for play in 1895. The Open Championship has been staged on the famous links on 30 occasions, with Cameron Smith securing victory this year.
Kingsbarns
While St Andrews dates back to the 1400s, Kingsbarns is a modern layout. It may not have the history of some famous Scottish links, but it is a majestic track with holes hugging the coast. It is not a test for the professionals, and if the wind does not blow it can be a birdie-fest, but the amateurs in the field will love it.
Carnoustie
Without doubt the toughest of the three courses played this week. It is one of the venues on the Open rotation and has hosted the major on eight occasions.
Old Tom Morris played a part in the initial 10-hole layout dating back to 1842, before extending it to 18 holes in 1867.
It first hosted the Open in 1931, and was modified significantly prior to the 1999 championship. Bunkers were changed and added, with some being removed, while greens were tweaked and new tees added.
It is a stunning track, and one of its most famous moments was in the 1999 Open when Jean van de Velde threw away the title on the 18th hole after his tangle with the Barry Burn.
Prize Money: $5m (£4.68m), with the winner’s share being $833,000 (£780,864).
Format: 72-hole strokeplay.
Course records:
- 18 holes: St Andrews - 61 - Ross Fisher (2017), Carnoustie - 63 - Tommy Fleetwood (2017), Kingsbarns - 60 - Branden Grace (2012), Peter Uihlein (2013)
- 72 holes (Dunhill Links): 264 - Tyrrell Hatton (2017)
TV Coverage: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is live on Sky Sports in the UK.
Past Winners:
- 2021: Danny Willett
- 2019: Victor Perez
- 2018: Lucas Bjerregaard
- 2017: Tyrrell Hatton
- 2016: Tyrrell Hatton
- 2015: Thorbjorn Olesen
- 2014: Oliver Wilson
- 2013: David Howell
- 2012: Branden Grace
- 2011: Michael Hoey
- 2010: Martin Kaymer
- 2009: Simon Dyson
- 2008: Robert Karlsson
- 2007: Nick Dougherty
- 2006: Padraig Harrington
- 2005: Colin Montgomerie
- 2004: Stephen Gallagher
- 2003: Lee Westwood
- 2002: Padraig Harrington
- 2001: Paul Lawrie
Tee Times:
09:00 - SA
- DU PLESSIS, Hennie
- COETZEE, George
09:11 - SA
- HEND, Scott
- FORREST, Grant
09:22 - SA
- LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo
- SHEPHERD, Laird
09:33 - SA
- TARRIO, Santiago
- LAGERGREN, Joakim
09:44 - SA
- RAMSAY, Richie
- GAVINS, Daniel
09:55 - SA
- HOWELL, David
- BEKKER, Oliver
10:06 - SA
- LONG, Hurly
- FOX, Ryan
10:17 - SA
- ARNAUS, Adri
- BLAND, Richard
10:28 - SA
- FERGUSON, Ewen
- SOUTHGATE, Matthew
10:39 - SA
- KJELDSEN, Søren
- CABRERA BELLO, Rafa
10:50 - SA
- CHRYSTIE, Russell
- HUNDEBOLL, Oliver
11:01 - SA
- WILSON, Oliver
- MIGLIOZZI, Guido
11:12 - SA
- UIHLEIN, Peter
- OTAEGUI, Adrian
11:23 - SA
- SMITH, Jordan
- SYME, Connor
09:00 - SA
- NEMECZ, Lukas
- BURKE, Christiaan
09:11 - SA
- SCHNEIDER, Marcel
- SIEM, Marcel
09:22 - SA
- PAUL, Yannik
- DOBBELAAR, Louis
09:33 - SA
- BJERREGAARD, Lucas
- LANGASQUE, Romain
09:44 - SA
- DUBUISSON, Victor
- LAPORTA, Francesco
09:55 - SA
- PAVON, Matthieu
- MERONK, Adrian
10:06 - SA
- NIENABER, Wilco
- OLESEN, Thorbjorn
10:17 - SA
- SHARMA, Shubhankar
- SODERBERG, Sebastian
10:28 - SA
- CATLIN, John
- SAMOOJA, Kalle
10:39 - SA
- SHINKWIN, Callum
- LAW, David
10:50 - SA
- ROZNER, Antoine
- GUERRIER, Julien
11:01 - SA
- MORGAN, Jediah
- KOFSTAD, Espen
11:12 - SA
- WINDRED, Blake
- CROCKER, Sean
11:23 - SA
- GARCIA-HEREDIA, Alfredo
- HANNA, Chase
09:00 - CAR
- WINTHER, Jeff
- DRYSDALE, David
09:11 - CAR
- ROCK, Robert
- KANAYA, Takumi
09:22 - CAR
- VALIMAKI, Sami
- KINHULT, Marcus
09:33 - CAR
- HELLIGKILDE, Marcus
- GOUVEIA, Ricardo
09:44 - CAR
- LEON, Hugo
- HILL, Calum
09:55 - CAR
- PULKKANEN, Tapio
- PIKE, Aaron
10:06 - CAR
- LAWRENCE, Thriston
- REBULA, Jovan
10:17 - CAR
- AIKEN, Thomas
- VENTER, Albert
10:28 - CAR
- WALTERS, Justin
- CANIZARES, Alejandro
10:39 - CAR
- LEWTON, Stephen
- DE JAGER, Louis
10:50 - CAR
- PAISLEY, Chris
- JAMIESON, Scott
11:01 - CAR
- GALLACHER, Stephen
- ARMSTRONG, Josh
11:12 - CAR
- SCHIETEKAT, Neil
- FICHARDT, Darren
11:23 - CAR
- JANEWATTANANOND, Jazz
- HOWIE, Craig
09:00 - CAR
- HOJGAARD, Nicolai
- MCILROY, Rory
09:11 - CAR
- LOWRY, Shane
- HOJGAARD, Rasmus
09:22 - CAR
- WALLACE, Matt
- FITZPATRICK, Matt
09:33 - CAR
- FITZPATRICK, Alex
- STONE, Brandon
09:44 - CAR
- HORSCHEL, Billy
- MACINTYRE, Robert
09:55 - CAR
- MOLINARI, Francesco
- HATTON, Tyrrell
10:06 - CAR
- SCHWARTZEL, Charl
- OOSTHUIZEN, Louis
10:17 - CAR
- FLEETWOOD, Tommy
- GRACE, Branden
10:28 - CAR
- FISHER, Ross
- PIETERS, Thomas
10:39 - CAR
- ARMITAGE, Marcus
- DONALDSON, Jamie
10:50 - CAR
- PEREZ, Victor
- HARRINGTON, Padraig
11:01 - CAR
- PEPPERELL, Eddie
- HANSEN, Joachim B.
11:12 - CAR
- O'HAIR, Sean
- NOREN, Alex
11:23 - CAR
- GOOCH, Talor
- WILLETT, Danny
09:00 - KING
- SINGH BRAR, Jack
- COCKERILL, Aaron
09:11 - KING
- SENIOR, Jack
- KARLBERG, Rikard
09:22 - KING
- PARATORE, Renato
- NORRIS, Shaun
09:33 - KING
- LOMBARD, Zander
- WHITNELL, Dale
09:44 - KING
- COLSAERTS, Nicolas
- VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai
09:55 - KING
- PHILLIPS, Trent
- LEWIS, Tom
10:06 - KING
- STRYDOM, Tristen
- LACROIX, Frederic
10:17 - KING
- MICHELUZZI, David
- VAN TONDER, Daniel
10:28 - KING
- CANTER, Laurie
- ANTCLIFF, Maverick
10:39 - KING
- BROWN, Steven
- AHLERS, Jaco
10:50 - KING
- KNAPPE, Alexander
- CAMPILLO, Jorge
11:01 - KING
- WILSON, Andrew
- BROBERG, Kristoffer
11:12 - KING
- PAVAN, Andrea
- CELLI, Filippo
11:23 - KING
- MOLLER, Niklas Norgaard
- PETERSON, Paul
09:00 - KING
- STERNE, Richard
- JORDAN, Matthew
09:11 - KING
- ELVIRA, Nacho
- GARCIA RODRIGUEZ, Sebastian
09:22 - KING
- VEERMAN, Johannes
- OGILVY, Geoff
09:33 - KING
- GALE, Daniel
- BJORN, Thomas
09:44 - KING
- FISHER, Oliver
- ZUNIC, Jordan
09:55 - KING
- HORSEY, David
- HUIZING, Daan
10:06 - KING
- APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech
- WARREN, Marc
10:17 - KING
- BAI, Zheng-kai
- LUITEN, Joost
10:28 - KING
- BAUTISTA, Austin
- VAN DRIEL, Darius
10:39 - KING
- KIEFFER, Maximilian
- BARBIERI, Nathan
10:50 - KING
- JARVIS, Casey
- Bairstow, Sam
11:01 - KING
- CALDWELL, Jonathan
- VORSTER, Martin
11:12 - KING
- BRUN, Julien
- MANSELL, Richard
- 11:23 - KING
- MORRISON, James
- MURRAY, Zach
Golf
Mickelson, Poulter withdraw from lawsuit against PGA Tour, LIV says 'nothing has changed'
Golf
'They kept fighting all the way down to the end' - Captain Immelman after the Presidents Cup loss
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad