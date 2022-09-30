Rory McIlroy is convinced consistency will eventually reward him with further major championship success.

The failure to convert at St Andrews extended his barren run in the majors to eight years, but he is happy with where his game is at and expects things to turn his way in future.

“What I have learned this year is that if you keep putting yourself in position in golf tournaments then you are going to win some you probably shouldn't win - like the FedEx a few weeks back - and you will probably lose some that you should win, like here in the Open in July,” McIlroy said. “But if you keep putting yourself in those positions over and over again, the law of averages says you are going to win your fair share.

“Over the course of my career, I feel like I have won my fair share of tournaments.”

Reflecting on his play in 2022, McIlroy felt it was one of his best and that in other years he could have got his hands on multiple majors.

“I think the stats would suggest, if you are purely looking at numbers and strokes gained statistically, then it is close to the best golf I have played for a calendar year,” McIlroy said.

He added: “If you look at the numbers, and the numbers I have put up at the majors this year, there would be other years with those numbers I would have won two majors. It just is what it is.

“My performances in the majors were very good in 2014, but I got hot for a couple of them and went on to win.

“Everyone is going to remember you winning and lifting trophies, not that you gained over three on the field at a major championship and did not win.”

