Rory McIlroy made a solid start to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, as Romain Langasque set the pace with a stunning opening round.

Opening his week at Carnoustie, historically the toughest of the three tracks, McIlroy made six birdies in a round of 68.

It could have been better, but he paid the price for a couple of mistakes - notably a wayward tee shot on his final hole which resulted in a second bogey of the round.

“I started really well,” McIlroy said. “I played the back nine very well, then sort of stalled a little bit and made a couple of bad swings coming in.

“Overall, you are not going to get Carnoustie in easier conditions so I feel like I left a few shots out there.

“It was a decent day and to play decent, you do not want to be chasing in what looks like really bad weather tomorrow so I’ve put a red number on the board and have a few shots to play with.”

The better scoring was done at St Andrews and Kingsbarns on the opening day.

Langasque opened up at St Andrews and the Frenchman carded a brilliant 61 to get to the top of the leaderboard at 11-under.

“It feels really good,” Langasque said after securing a share of the course record. “I never thought I would have the course record at St Andrews, so I am happy about this.

“It is only the first round, so I will try and stay focused for the next few days.”

McIlroy made a bright start to his round, as he birdied his second and third holes to establish himself in the event.

Having started his round on the 10th, further birdies followed on 14 and 17 - his fifth and eighth holes - as he turned in 32 shots.

After making a birdie on the second, his 11th, McIlroy ascended to the top of the leaderboard.

Bunkers at Carnoustie are penal and McIlroy paid the price for finding one with his approach on the third - his 12th - with it resulting in the first bogey of the round.

He missed a makeable birdie putt on his 14th, but one hole later got back on the birdie train.

A wayward tee shot on 18th went within a foot of going out of bounds, but he was stymied behind a tree and his swing restricted by a fence. In the circumstances, he did well to escape with a five.

Given the format, it will take three days for the shape of the tournament to be formed.

But of those who played Carnoustie on the opening day, McIlroy was well placed with only eight players above him on the leaderboard.

