Ryan Fox landed a one-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews after holding his nerve in the final round.

Fox was able to secure the win after he held off both Callum Shinkwin and Alex Noren by a stroke as he finished on 15 under par.

Rory McIlroy finished one shot ahead of Daniel Gavins and a shot behind Shinkwin and Noren to come fourth.

Fox has often played at the tournament alongside the late Shane Warne, who he commemorated after his victory.

"I felt that Warney was with me this week," the New Zealander said. "You need a little bit of luck in golf, and I felt that he was that today.

"He absolutely loved this tournament, and we had an awful lot of fun here over the years. A lot of people missed him this week, including myself but I'm pretty proud to get the job done and remember him like that.

"I wouldn't say I came into this week with any good form with a couple of missed cuts and a withdrawal, but I always felt that this week was going to be a little different."

On his final round of 66, McIlroy said: "Played well again today.

"I didn't make birdie at 14, which sort of halted the momentum I had. It was a bit of a struggle on the way in. Came up two or three short of my target in the end."

After Saturday, it had been Richard Mansell who was in the lead after a fine 67, with Fox among the many trailing him, but Mansell struggled to a closing 76 and finished tied for seventh on 11 under.

In the decisive round, Fox picked up four birdies on his front nine and three more besides. His three bogeys left him four under for the day.

Noren's third successive three-under 69 and Shinkwin's 67 were not enough as Fox made par on the 18th to seal his win.

