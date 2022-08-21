Collin Morikawa is one of the finest players on the planet, but even the best can be made to look foolish and that happened to the two-time major winner as he made 10 on the 12ht hole at the BMW Championship.

The 2021 Open champion, who is without a win to his name since his success at Royal St George’s last year, arrived at the BMW Championship talking positively about how he had found the key to recent troubles with his swing.

Those comments appeared to have weight judged by his play over the first three rounds at Wilmington Country Club.

Morikawa began the day three behind the leaders and hopeful of making a charge at the title, but he made a slow start with bogeys on the third and fourth holes.

Bogeys are not what professionals look for, but those would have looked good on Morikawa’s card on holes 11 and 12.

It was the putter that let him down on 11 with a four-putt from 15 feet.

Worse was to come on 12, way, way worse. After a fine tee shot and good lay-up to his favourite yardage on the par five, Morikawa had designs on repairing the damage from the previous hole.

The plan did not work out as not one but two approaches went for a swim. The next shot, his seventh, went sailing over the back. Three more blows left him signing for a 10, the highest score on a single hole of his PGA Tour career.

Golf can be tough, folks.

