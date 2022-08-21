Rory McIlroy threw a fan's remote-controlled ball into the water at the BMW Championship on Saturday during a difficult round for the Ulsterman.

Golf at the elite level is a high-stakes environment, and having to deal with overzealous spectators is par for the course. But when fans go too far, players can take action - as McIlroy did during his up-and-down third round that saw him lose ground with the leaders.

McIlroy had endured a frustrating front nine, as a cold putter saw him drop off the pace at Wilmington Country Club.

A birdie on Friday erased some of the bad memories, but he was on the green when a fan sought five minutes of fame by putting a remote-controlled ball on the putting surface.

As McIlroy was assessing his putt, he seemed deeply unimpressed as the fan sent the ball whizzing round the green.

After a couple of unsuccessful grabs, McIlroy caught up with the ball, before throwing it into the water to a spot roughly where his own ball ended up on Thursday.

McIlroy’s dunking of the ball was met with plenty of cheers from the crowd, but the owner seemed decidedly unimpressed as he remonstrated with the four-time major champion.

He was ushered away by McIlroy’s caddie, as a law enforcement officer made his way to the green to intervene.

While there was a minority who were unhappy with McIlroy, his playing partner Scott Stallings was impressed.

“I thought it was great,” Stallings said. “I was about to go and do the same thing.

"That wasn’t exactly something I expected to see on a Saturday afternoon. He [the fan] kept yelling at Rory, 'This is my dream, this is my dream'. I don’t know exactly what he was dreaming about, but his ball is gone."

McIlroy will hope there are no distractions on Sunday, as he trails leader Patrick Cantlay by five shots going into the final round.

