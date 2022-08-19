Sepp Straka has told Eurosport that his aim is to secure a spot on Europe’s Ryder Cup team in 2023.

The Austrian, who played college golf in America, made a steady climb through the ranks with his first season on the PGA Tour being in 2019.

The current campaign has been a breakout one for Straka, with the 29-year-old securing his first victory on the PGA Tour at the Honda Classic in February.

Victory at PGA National opened doors for Straka, as he made his Masters debut - finishing in a tie for 30th, and also made his Open Championship bow.

Straka secured a ninth-placed finish at the Players Championship, and at 43 in the world he now has the keys to the doors of the big events.

His aim is to keep making strides and play his way onto Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup team for Rome next year.

“If I can continue playing the way I have this year over the next year, year and a half or so then the Ryder Cup is definitely something I would love to play in,” Straka told Eurosport. “I will just keep trying to play well in tournaments to put myself in a position to do that.”

Straka feels his game is on a gradual upward curve.

“I think I kind of improved every year with my game, maybe not in the results, but I have tried to get better in every aspect of my game,” he said. “I feel like my game is trending. I am hitting the ball better and being able to free up and think my way around the golf course rather than thinking about my swing.”

Reflecting on his Honda Classic win, Straka said: “It was crazy for a couple of weeks after that. Doing interviews, getting congratulations from everybody. I was playing some pretty good golf around that time and I was able to take advantage.

“My schedule has changed a lot. I got to play the British Open for the first time which was special, especially the 150th Open Championship. It was a really special week to do your first one.

"My brother was on the bag, I had the whole family there and it was really special.

“I played the Scottish Open, the Match Play. A few tournaments I have always wanted to play and to play them for the first time was pretty special.

“The goal is to keep going back to those tournaments.”

Matthias Schwab is another Austrian on the PGA Tour, and Straka feels golf in the country is in good shape.

“The Austrian golf game has been trending for years now,” Straka said. “We’ve got Matthias and I over on the PGA Tour and a bunch of young guys that are on the European Tour.

“For such a small country I think we have a pretty good line-up of guys.”

