Rory McIlroy has lavished praise on "alpha" Tiger Woods for taking the lead on how to combat the challenge of LIV Golf.

LIV Golf’s entry into the sport has caused huge disruption, with a host of players making the move after being offered massive contracts.

That suit will be heard in the summer of 2023 at the earliest, so LIV will be treading water until then - albeit with the financial power to absorb losses.

The 15-time major winner is battling back from a serious leg injury, but has been devoting plenty of time to the PGA Tour - and McIlroy is appreciative.

“It’s impactful and I think it shows how much he cares about the Tour,” McIlroy, who is in action at the BMW Championship this week, said after Woods had flown from Florida to Wilmington to head the meeting.

“Like it or not, they can’t really sell Tiger Woods anymore. The Tour had an easy job for 20 years. They don’t have Tiger – yes, they’ve got a bunch of us and we’re all great players, but we’re not Tiger Woods.

“He is the hero that we’ve all looked up to. His voice carries further than anyone else’s in the game of golf.

“His role is navigating us to a place where we think we should be.

“I think it’s pretty apparent that whenever we all get in the room there’s an alpha in there, and it’s not me.”

