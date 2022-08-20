Golf is a better place when Jordan Spieth is close to a microphone, as his commentary is fun to listen to, and his discussion with Michael Greller is an example of why a player should always listen to their caddie.

During the third round of the BMW Championship, Spieth had just got into a share of the lead when he found a fairway bunker on the fifth hole.

The second shot was over water, and from a bunker on an upslope it was a high-tariff option - as Greller knew all too well.

As Spieth talked positively about taking on the green, in the hope of giving himself a shot at a birdie which would have taken him into the outright lead, Greller said: “I just feel it’s a cool Tuesday, Wednesday shot.”

Given Tuesdays and Wednesdays are when practice and Pro-Ams take place, Greller’s meaning was pretty clear.

Spieth listened to what his caddie had to say, but he was not for turning.

“If I strike it well, it gets up,” Spieth said. “If I prioritise getting it up and it comes out fat or doesn’t quite and it hits the grass, the chances of it going into that water are so slim.

“I actually think it could do it.

“This one’s on me.

All Greller could see was water, but the player pays the bills and he admitted defeat.

“Alright, I trust you,” said Greller.

It did not take an acclaimed suspense writer to give us the outcome, and the moment Spieth hit the shot the cat was out of the bag.

“Oh no, I fatted it, haha,” Spieth said as he watched the ball splash into the water.

It led to a double bogey as he tumbled down the leaderboard.

