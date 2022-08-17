Tiger Woods held a "good" meeting with leading PGA Tour players to discuss how to move forward in light of the challenges faced from LIV Golf.

Woods flew from his home in Florida - with Rickie Fowler also on the private jet - to Philadelphia, at which point he travelled an hour to Wilmington where this week’s BMW Championship is being hosted.

Ad

Prior to the meeting it was reported that "everything was on the table" with regard to how to fight back against the Saudi-funded LIV Golf which has lured a host of players with mega-money contracts.

BMW Championship BMW Championship 2022: Tee times, prize money, TV coverage as McIlroy heads field AN HOUR AGO

Woods hosted the likes of Rory McIlory, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and other leading figures on the PGA Tour.

Details of the meeting are being kept under wraps, but a player in attendance told ESPN: "It was about all the top players getting on the same page. It was a good meeting."

Woods had similar talks with PGA Tour players when he played at JP McManus’ Pro-Am at Adare Manor in July.

Since then, a legal challenge has been made by 10 LIV Golf players in a bid to be allowed back on the PGA Tour.

Jon Rahm said at a press conference that it would have been awkward had Gooch, Swafford and Jones won their action.

"I think it could have made things a little bit awkward, yeah," Rahm said. "They chose to leave the PGA Tour, they chose to go join another tour knowing the consequences; and then try to come back and get, you know, [and it] wouldn't have, I would say, sit extremely well with me.

"But at the same time, they are adults, right? They are free to do as they please, to an extent, and that's what they chose to do. If they are allowed by a judge, I'm nobody to say otherwise. Would have been awkward, possibly, but I guess we'll never know."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was not at the meeting, but he is set to speak to players in a Q&A this week - where suggestions from the meeting with Woods are likely to be aired.

Golf ‘To see that pay off was awesome’ – Zalatoris on his maiden PGA Tour title 2 HOURS AGO