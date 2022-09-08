Rory McIlroy has suggested the likes of Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter’s Ryder Cup days are behind them, and took a dig at their 54-hole format at LIV Golf.

Westwood and Poulter, along with the likes of Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer, made the move to LIV Golf earlier in the year.

The emergence of LIV has driven a wedge through the game, as all players who did not resign from the PGA Tour were suspended the moment they hit a ball in a LIV event.

The players are allowed to compete in DP World Tour events pending a full legal hearing, while their potential participation in the Ryder Cup is in doubt.

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has not been drawn on LIV Golf players while the legal case is ongoing, but McIlroy has waded into the debate.

Westwood, Poulter and co are teeing it up at the BMW PGA Championship this week, which has caused upset among a host of DP World Tour players, and McIlroy says their days as Ryder Cup players are in the past.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve got much of a relationship with them at the minute,” McIlroy said.. “But if you’re talking about the Ryder Cup, that’s not the future of the Ryder Cup team.

“The future of the Ryder Cup is the Hojgaards (Rasmus and Nicolai), Bobby Mac (Robert MacIntyre), whoever else is coming up. That’s what we should be thinking about and talking about.”

Mcllroy has been vocal in his criticism of LIV Golf, and consistent in his thinking that those who play there should not be teeing it up on the DP World Tour.

Asked if he felt any sadness about that situation, McIlroy said “Yeah, but I haven’t done anything different. They are the ones that have made that decision. I can sit here and keep my head held high and say I haven’t done anything differently.”

With the tournament underway, golf will do the talking. But McIlroy fired one final shot at the players from LIV who only play 54 holes - as opposed to the standard 72 - in their events.

“My opinion is they shouldn’t be here but again that’s just my opinion,” the Irishman said. “But we are all going to tee it up on the first tee tomorrow and we are all going to go play 72 holes, which is a novelty for them.”

