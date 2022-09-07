The battle lines between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour have been drawn, and this week will see a contest between players on the course at the BMW PGA Championship.

LIV Golf’s emergence has driven a wedge through the game, with a host of players signing up for huge contracts with the new Saudi-backed series.

All players who made the move to LIV and that have not resigned their memberships have been suspended by the PGA Tour. But an injunction has allowed LIV players to compete on the DP World Tour, and a raft of them will be teeing it up at the organisation's flagship event at Wentworth between 8-11 September.

They will face off against the likes of Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tour Championship winner Rory McIlroy, who said after his win at East Lake that seeing LIV players at Wentworth does not sit well with him

LIV players are banned from the tournament's pro-am event and will not be in the featured televised groups, but come Thursday golf will do the talking.

The DP World Tour has big events around the globe, but Wentworth is its spiritual home and the tournament invariably attracts a stellar field.

This week will be no different, with star names Rahm, McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry and defending champion Billy Horschel representing the established tours.

In the LIV corner will be Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch and a host of others - 17 in total - and it is sure to make fascinating viewing.

Course: West Course, Wentworth

Steeped in history, Wentworth is the home of the DP World Tour.

The course stretches out to 7267 yards and has been through a number of redesigns.

The venue dates back to 1922, and is now a private members club. Membership fees are in six figures, so it’s not cheap to have a hit.

It might be expensive, but mere mortals who get the chance to tee it up are never disappointed.

Ernie Els, who owns a property on the estate, did some remedial work starting in 2005, adding length and bunkers. The changes to the original Harry Colt design were not well received, and Els had another go in 2017.

It proved to be second time lucky, as the changes were universally well-received and is why star names keep coming back (along with the big prize pot, naturally.)

Els stripped all 18 greens of their original turf and put in bent grass, to improve playability and appearance. He also put in a sub-air system (think Augusta) which allows organisers to make them as fast or as slow as they wish, irrespective of the weather.

Prize Money: $8m (£7m), with the winner’s share being $1.3m (£1.1m).

Format: 72-hole strokeplay.

Course records:

18 holes: 62 - Robert Karlsson (2010), Thomas Bjorn (2014), Alex Noren (2017)

72 holes: 267 - Byeong-hun An (2015)

TV Coverage: The BMW PGA Championship is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Past Winners:

2021: Billy Horschel

2020: Tyrrell Hatton

2019: Danny Willett

2018: Francesco Molinari

2017: Alex Noren

2016: Chris Wood

2015: Byeong-hun An

2014: Rory McIlroy

2013: Matteo Manassero

2012: Luke Donald

2011: Luke Donald

2010: Simon Khan

2009: Paul Casey

2008: Miguel Angel Jimenez

2007: Anders Hansen

2006: David Howell

2005: Angel Cabrera

2004: Scott Drummond

2003: Ignacio Garrido

2002: Anders Hansen

2001: Andrew Oldcorn

2000: Colin Montgomerie

