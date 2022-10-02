Charley Hull has won the Ascendant LPGA event benefiting Volunteers of America, making it her first LPGA title since 2016.

It was a nervy win, with Hull taking charge with three birdies after the 11th hole.

Ad

China’s Xiyu Lin was able to get it back to within one shot going to the final hole, but she missed a chance to birdie, handing Hull the LPGA victory.

ISPS Handa World Invitational 'Computer golf' - Stark storms to ISPS Handa World Invitational title 14/08/2022 AT 15:49

The last time Hull won a title was almost six years ago, in November of 2016, when she beat Ryu So-yeon at the CME Group Tour Championship.

The victory is a massive turnaround for Hull, who struggled after coming onto the professional scene as a 17 year old.

"I have come close a few times since [winning a title], but I have put in some good work this year," said Hull after her win.

"I think I know my game is there. It was just my confidence. I feel really good. I felt in control of my round. I feel very proud of myself.

The Brit also spoke about how she handled the pressure she faced from Lin and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko.

"I found it all exciting," she said. "When Xiyu Lin made an eagle on 17, I enjoyed that. It was great fun."

Golf Victorious Fox pays tribute to hero Warne after Alfred Dunhill Links victory 3 HOURS AGO