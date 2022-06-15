English golfer Bronte Law believes women's golf can gain a major boost if it emulated tennis and staged tournaments alongside the men.

Last weekend Linn Grant ensured the women's game was bang in the spotlight with an historic win in the Scandinavian Mixed in Sweden.

Ad

Grant became the first woman to register a victory against the men on the DP World Tour -and she did so by an emphatic nine-shot margin.

Golf Bronte Law calls for elite women's golf tournaments to run alongside men's as the Aramco Team Series AN HOUR AGO

Law and the Swede are both due to tee it up June 16-18th at the innovative $1m Aramco Team Series at Centurion Club near London this week.

The English star hailed her fellow competitor's triumph as "absolutely fantastic" - but also outlined another plan for how the women's game can beneficially work in tandem with men's golf.

Law, 27, said: "The perfect example is tennis. Why do the women get paid more than we do? The reason is because they play on the same site and they get the same media coverage.

"So if we can play at the same course, get the same TV coverage, there's no reason why our purses can't increase."

Law is a strong supporter of the Aramco Team Series, enjoying the team format as well as understanding the cash boost that it has provided for the Ladies European Tour and its members.

She added: "I think it's important to recognize that the LET was not really in the strongest position when Aramco got involved and they have added $5 million to the prize fund of total purse for the year.

"They have provided six events of which the money has been life-changing for them. And to be part of a team - they would probably not get that opportunity. It's nice to be part of a team. We obviously play a lot as individuals throughout the year and it can get quite mundane after a while."

Law comes to the Aramco Team Series in fine form, having finished tied-sixth earlier this month in the US Open.

Fellow English ace Charley Hull also performed well at Pine Needles, posting a top-20 performance. She will join Law in playing at Centurion Club this week in the Aramco Team Series in which an individual stroke-play tournament runs alongside a team event.

Hull, who won the individual title at the 2021 Aramco Team Series in New York, said: "I played well at the US Open. I've had a good season so far apart from having an injury - the back of my foot - that set me back for two events. But apart from that I've had two or three top-10s and been in contention, so I feel good. I really do like this place and I just love playing in front of home crowds."

Georgia Hall is likely to be another strong home contender, having already recorded a win this season. She landed the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in March - and also fired a course record 64 in last year's action at the Centurion Club.

Hall said: "My season so far has been pretty good - very consistent. Obviously a win and some high finishes. I'm really looking forward to the very busy run we have now and it's always nice to play in England. The course record gives me a lot of good memories. It's a really good course and I'm looking forward to teeing it up on Thursday."

For more information on attending and tickets, visit aramcoteamseries.com or follow the event on social media @aramco_series.

Sportsbeat 2022

Golf Captains Georgia Hall & Charley Hull go for the 'Full English' with their team picks for the Aramco 3 HOURS AGO