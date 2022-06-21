Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka is understood to be the latest big-name player to sign-up for the controversial and lucrative Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The Telegraph, Sky Sports and ESPN are all reporting the American will make his debut in the competition next week, when it moves to Portland, Oregon for the second event.

Koepka’s brother, Chase, played at the opening tournament at the Centurion Club in St Albans earlier this month and it now looks likely he will be joining him.

If he does, suspension from the PGA Tour will follow - in line with others like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and his rival, Bryson DeChambeau.

Koepka responded angrily to questions about the LIV series in the build-up to the US Open, claming he had "not given it much thought" - but he now appears to have joined it two days after the competition at Brookline finished.

“I'm ready to play the US Open and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the US Open. It's one of my favourite events. I don't know why you guys keep doing that.

"The more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it."

Koepka is yet to issue an official comment on his participation in the series, but he is highly unlikely to be the last big-name signing.

The DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) is yet to announce its own position on the breakaway tournament, and there was speculation last week that a partnership with the LIV series is being considered - though that has not been confirmed.

