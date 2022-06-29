Brooks Koepka has hit back at Rory McIlroy for labelling the American's move to LIV Golf as "duplicitous".

Koepka's move to the Saudi Arabia-backed series was announced on June 22, but the four-time major winner was one of the more unexpected defectors.

Speaking in February, Koepka had said that he was "very happy" on the PGA Tour - not the only time he had stated his reluctance to join LIV this year - but said that he had now changed his mind, citing a wish to spend more time at home as one of his reasons.

Talking ahead of this week's latest LIV event near Portland at the Pumpkin Ridge Club, Koepka said: "I've got respect for Rory as a player. He's good. He's phenomenal.

"I'll be honest with you, I didn't see it [McIlroy's comments]. I didn't hear about it until basically like a day ago.

"He's entitled to his opinion. He can think whatever he wants. He's going to do what's best for him and his family, I'm going to do what's best for me and my family - you can't hate on anybody for that.

"And like I said, opinions change."

Also speaking ahead of the Portland event was Bryson DeChambeau, who was largely singing from the same hymn sheet.

Bryson DeChambeau Image credit: Getty Images

"I respect everyone's opinions and decisions, just like I hope they would on our side as well," DeChambeau said.

"Everybody's entitled to their own opinions and from my perspective, we're golfers.

"We're providing entertainment globally and we'll continue to do so as time goes on."

