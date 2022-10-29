After a couple of days of unusual weather, Port Royal bared its teeth as Seamus Power moved into a share of the lead alongside Ben Griffin at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Wind is the defence of a course that hugs the coast of the north Atlantic.

While the conditions were decidedly tougher compared to the opening two days - wind, rain or shine all came alike to Power.

For the third day in a row, the Irishman went round in 65 to get to 18-under for the tournament.

Third Round Leaderboard

T1. Seamus Power, 18-under

T1. Ben Griffin, 18-under

T3. Kevin Yu, 16-under

T3. Aaron Baddeley, 16-under

5. Brian Gay, 15-under

T6. Greyson Sigg, 14-under

T6. Thomas Detry, 14-under

“Overall I was able to hang in there,” Power said. “I putted really well which was a huge bonus in wind like this and puts me in a good spot for tomorrow.”

Wind has never been a worry for a player who crafted his game on the Links courses of Ireland.

“You do your best to adapt to it,” Power said. “That is what you learn growing up in these conditions. Things are going to go wrong, but you try to hang in there, try to keep the ball in play and maybe a putt goes in here and there."

Ben Griffin started the day one shot in front of Power, but his round of 66 allowed the Irishman to draw level.

Australian Aaron Baddeley's last win on the PGA Tour came in 2016, but a round of 68 moved him to within two shots of the lead.

Brian Gay is another player who operates well in wind, and the short nature of the track plays to his strengths, and a third round of 66 of the week kept him in the hunt at 15-under.

Thomas Detry is one shot further adrift at 14-under, as he got round in 68 in extremely difficult conditions.

Russell Knox’s challenge came unstuck on Saturday, as he posted a one-over round of 72 to drop to eight-under.

