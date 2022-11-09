Which putter Scottie Scheffler has in the bag will be one of the key questions at this week’s Houston Open.

The current Masters champion has been tinkering with his putting, and by extension the short stick he uses, after a frustrating run on the greens.

That result left him just short of reclaiming the world No. 1 spot from Rory McIlroy, but he could climb back to the summit at Memorial Park Golf Course this week.

Scheffler played down the importance of the No. 1 ranking, saying such things take care of themselves by virtue of playing well, but you can be sure it is in his thinking.

It’s rare for players not to defend titles, but the current champion will not be in the field this week as Jason Kokrak, who overhauled Scheffler for victory 12 months ago, is suspended from the PGA Tour after he joined LIV Golf.

While there will be no defending champion to take on, Scheffler will not have things his own way as Tony Finau, Sam Burns and Hideki Matsuyama are in the field.

The Course: Memorial Park Golf Course

A rare stop at a venue where mere mortals can follow in the footsteps of the stars of the PGA Tour, as Memorial Park is a municipal venue meaning if you are prepared to pay (a not extortionate $120 for a weekday, $30 for residents of the area) you can get a tee time.

Memorial Park Golf Course dates back to 1912, when it was a nine-hole venue, before being extended to 18 holes by John Bredemus in 1936.

It hosted PGA Tour events for 12 years through the 1950s and 60s, and underwent a major and expensive renovation in 1995.

Further, extensive redesign work took place prior to being returned to the PGA Tour roster in 2020.

Unsurprisingly, as is the modern way, holes were lengthened while a number of trees were removed and fairways remodelled.

The indication from 12 months ago suggests players who are strong in iron play will flourish, while a decent short game will help as the greens are surrounded by tightly mown run-off areas, so anything off line will meander away from the putting surfaces.

Prize Money: $8.4m (£7.22m), with the winner’s share being $1.35m (£1.1m).

Format: 72-hole strokeplay.

Course records:

18 holes: 62 - Scottie Scheffler (2021)

72 holes: 270 - Carlos Ortiz (2020)

TV Coverage: The Houston Open is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Past Winners:

2021 Jason Kokrak

2020 Carlos Ortiz

2019 Lanto Griffin

2018 Ian Poulter

2017 Russell Henley

2016 Jim Herman

2015 J. B. Holmes

2014 Matt Jones

2013 D. A. Points

2012 Hunter Mahan

2011 Phil Mickelson

2010 Anthony Kim

2009 Paul Casey

2008 Johnson Wagner

2007 Adam Scott

2006 Stuart Appleby

2005 Vijay Singh

2004 Vijay Singh

2003 Fred Couples

2002 Vijay Singh

2001 Hal Sutton

2000 Robert Allenby

Tee Times (Local):

6:40am: Ryan Palmer

6:40am: Anders Albertson

6:40am: Chris Stroud

6:40am: Austin Cook

6:40am: Jimmy Walker

6:40am: Ben Martin

6:51am: Kelly Kraft

6:51am: Matt Wallace

6:51am: Adam Svensson

6:51am: Peter Malnati

6:51am: Danny Lee

6:51am: Alex Noren

7:02am:Danny Willett

7:02am: Doc Redman

7:02am: Sahith Theegala

7:02am: Seung-Yul Noh

7:02am: Beau Hossler

7:02am: Austin Smotherman

7:13am: Sam Burns

7:13am: Scottie Scheffler

7:13am: Taylor Montgomery

7:13am: Jim Herman

7:13am: Nick Taylor

7:13am: Justin Rose

7:24am: Hideki Matsuyama

7:24am: Sebastian Munoz

7:24am: Jason Day

7:24am: Luke List

7:24am: Richy Werenski

7:24am: Zach Johnson

7:35am: Erik van Rooyen

7:35am: Tyler Duncan

7:35am: Francesco Molinari

7:35am: Trey Mullinax

7:35am: Robert Streb

7:35am: Aaron Wise

7:46am: Adam Long

7:46am: Henrik Norlander

7:46am: David Lipsky

7:46am: Ryan Armour

7:46am: Adam Schenk

7:46am: Justin Lower

7:57am: Kevin Streelman

7:57am: Denny McCarthy

7:57am: S.H. Kim

7:57am: Russell Knox

7:57am: Chesson Hadley

7:57am: Byeong Hun An

8:08am: Will Gordon

8:08am: Michael Gligic

8:08am: Philip Knowles

8:08am: Robby Shelton

8:08am: Harry Hall

8:08am: Trevor Werbylo

8:19am: Austin Eckroat

8:19am: Zecheng Dou

8:19am: Carson Young

8:19am: MJ Daffue

8:19am: Nico Echavarria

8:19am: Sean Jacklin

8:30am: Scott Harrington

8:30am: Erik Barnes

8:30am: Travis Vick (a)

8:30am: Brandon Matthews

8:30am: Brent Grant

8:30am: Johannes Veerman

11:25am: Maverick McNealy

11:25am: Zac Blair

11:25am: Stephan Jaeger

11:25am: Michael Kim

11:25am: John Huh

11:25am: Wyndham Clark

11:36am: Kevin Tway

11:36am: Scott Piercy

11:36am: Patrick Rodgers

11:36am: Dylan Frittelli

11:36am: David Lingmerth

11:36am: Mark Hubbard

11:47am: Matthew NeSmith

11:47am:Davis Riley

11:47am:Max McGreevy

11:47am:Brendan Steele

11:47am:Lee Hodges

11:47am:Callum Tarren

11:58am: Chad Ramey

11:58am: Garrick Higgo

11:58am: Stewart Cink

11:58am: Russell Henley

11:58am: Sepp Straka

11:58am: Harris English

12:09pm: Ryan Brehm

12:09pm: Cameron Champ

12:09pm: Gary Woodland

12:09pm: Mackenzie Hughes

12:09pm: Tony Finau

12:09pm: Joel Dahmen

12:20pm: Si Woo Kim

12:20pm: Martin Laird

12:20pm: Keith Mitchell

12:20pm: Jason Dufner

12:20pm: Emiliano Grillo

12:20pm: Nick Watney

12:31pm: Andrew Putnam

12:31pm: Taylor Pendrith

12:31pm: Brandon Wu

12:31pm: Charley Hoffman

12:31pm: Taylor Moore

12:31pm: Aaron Rai

12:42pm: Kramer Hickok

12:42pm: Alex Smalley

12:42pm: Matthias Schwab

12:42pm: Adam Hadwin

12:42pm: James Hahn

12:42pm: Justin Suh

12:53pm: Tano Goya

12:53pm: Tyson Alexander

12:53pm: Carl Yuan

12:53pm: Ben Griffin

12:53pm: Kyle Westmoreland

12:53pm: Cole Hammer

1:04pm: Davis Thompson

1:04pm: Kevin Roy

1:04pm: Walker Lee

1:04pm: Dean Burmester

1:04pm: Paul Haley II

1:04pm: Zack Fischer

1:15pm: Eric Cole

1:15pm: Augusto Nunez

1:15pm: Lukas Euler

1:15pm: Joseph Bramlett

1:15pm: Ben Taylor

1:15pm: Ben Kern

