Scottie Scheffler made a slow start at the Houston Open, as he bids to overhaul Rory McIlroy at the top of the world rankings.

Scheffler arrived in his home state of Texas knowing that a win would be enough to take him back above McIlroy to the top of the golfing tree.

He finished second in the Houston Open 12 months ago, meaning a win is the only result that would be good enough to overhaul McIlroy.

On a tough day for scoring at Memorial Park Golf Course, Scheffler found himself three-over after a third bogey of his round on the 10th hole.

Scheffler’s mistakes came off the tee, with his bogeys on the first and the tenth coming from wayward drives.

He holed a 41-foot monster for a birdie on the 11th to spark his round into life.

Scheffler’s troubles off the tee continued, but his excellent iron play crafted chances which he converted for birdies on 13 and 16 to get back to level-par.

His tough day off the tee was summed up on 18, as he dropped his driver in frustration after leaking another shot into the rough. He was able to make par to card a round of 70.

First Round Leaderboard

T1. Alex Noren, five-under

T1. Aaron Wise, five-under

3. David Lipsky, four-under

T4. Justin Rose, three-under

T4. Trey Mullinax, three-under

T4. Denny McCarthy, three-under

Alex Noren had a tough time last season, but began the new campaign with four successive top-50 finishes and he surged to the clubhouse lead thanks to a round of 65 to sit alongside Aaron Wise.

Justin Rose has been tinkering with his clubs, and with a new set in the bag the Englishman produced a fine opening round of 67.

Hideki Matsuyama was another player to struggle on the outward nine, but birdies on 11, 12 and 16 saw him open the event with a 70.

