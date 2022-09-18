LIV Golf got the win it craved for its big fish, as Cameron Smith got the better of a duel with Dustin Johnson to secure victory in its fifth event in Chicago.

And he justified his reported $140 million contract by claiming his first victory in the Saudi-funded series.

“I think I had to prove to myself and other people that I am still a great player and am still out here to win golf tournaments,” Smith said. “I am proud about how I hung in today.

"I did not have my best stuff, the first eight or nine holes, but stuck it tough and made some good putts coming in.”

The current Open champion made his debut in the previous event in Boston and came up short as Johnson secured victory in a play-off

Johnson was in contention once again, after playing superbly in the opening round.

But the American faltered in the second and in the third and final round on Sunday, Smith had his measure.

Smith started the day at the Rich Harvest Farms Golf Club with a two-shot lead, but swiftly extended that to four as he birdied the second after Johnson had bogeyed the first.

Final Leaderboard

1. Cameron Smith, 13-under

T2. Dustin Johnson, 10-under

T2. Peter Uihlein, 10-under

T4. Joaquin Niemann, eight-under

T4. Sergio Garcia, eight-under

T6. Charl Schwartzel, seven-under

T6. Louis Oosthuizen, seven-under

Johnson cut the deficit to one after Smith had bogeyed four and six, but the Australian dealt a huge psychological blow on seven.

The crowd were whipped up when Johnson rolled in a long-range putt to briefly get alongside the leader, but Smith followed him in.

A couple of holes later, the lead was four as Johnson bogeyed eight and nine.

With a Johnson charge failing to materialise, Smith produced brilliant, controlled golf to match what his rival and third man in the group - Peter Uihlein - did to claim a comfortable three-stroke success.

While it was a disappointment for Johnson on the individual front, his 4 Aces won the team element for the fourth event in a row.

