Callum Shinkwin and Julien Guerrier put distance between themselves and the chasers after three rounds of the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor.

Both players have been in contention in recent weeks, with Guerrier fluffing his lines at the Cazoo Classic last month.

They will have a shot at victory again on Sunday, as they will begin the day well clear, with Shinkwin at 11-under and Guerrier one back.

Shinkwin has masses of talent and he put himself in a great spot to add to his Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open win from 2020 thanks to a blistering round of 65 on Saturday.

Guerrier was put under pressure by Shinkwin, but he held his nerve superbly and a brilliant birdie on 18 kept him in the hunt.

Connor Syme is the closest challenger at five-under thanks to a 68, while Paul Waring stormed through the field with a 65 to match that of Shinkwin.

Third Round Leaderboard

1. Callum Shinkwin, 11-under

2. Julien Guerrier, 10-under

3. Connor Syme, five-under

T4. Paul Waring, four-under

T4. Johannes Veerman, four-under

T4. Mikko Korhonen, four-under

T7. Bryce Easton, two-under

T7. Lucas Bjerregaard, two-under

T7. Nacho Elvira, two-under

T7. Ewen Ferguson, two-under

While he is arguably too far back to bid for a sixth DP World Tour title, David Howell is revelling in the attention of his 700th start.

He played well on Friday to make the cut and in difficult conditions on Saturday, Howell carded a 68 - with the highlights being a hole out from a bunker on eight for a bridle and an eagle on 15.

“I hit a beautiful drive, right at the pin,” Howell said of his eagle. “It is an eagle pin, just in the gully, and I hit the Tiger Woods shot, a chip that went up the hill and came back down again. Perfect, it rolled right in the centre.

“That was an eagle, I’d already made a couple of birdies and got to four-under and then you start thinking. Because that’s what we do, think forward.

“But my game has been a bit up and down.”

Howell is alongside Eddie Pepperell on one-under, with the latter unable to get any momentum going on moving day.

