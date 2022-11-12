The 16-year-old Chiara Noja beat Charley Hull in a play-off to win the Aramco Team Series in Saudi Arabia.

There is a picture of a 10-year-old Noja alongside Hull at the Women’s Open in 2016, and she used the English star as her inspiration.

On just her ninth start as a professional, Noja got the better of Hull at the second extra hole to secure the win at Royal Greens.

Hull began the final round with a one-shot advantage but fell back after a frustrating front nine.

At the same time, Noja was putting together a stunning run with two birdies and an eagle in her opening four holes.

Noja turned in 31 shots, and birdies on 11 and 12 took the German to the top of the leaderboard.

Caroline Hedwall was firmly in the mix but she tumbled out of contention when making a catastrophic nine on the 15th.

Hull was now on pursuit mode, and found overdrive with birdies on 13, 14 and 15.

She drained a long birdie putt on 17 to draw level with Noja at 13-under - with the par-five 18th to play for both.

Noja made bogey on the 18th on Friday after skulling her second shot into the water.

The second shot was a worry for Noja on the hole, as she sent it way right into a greenside bunker and found a horrible lie. She could only splash out into another bunker and in the circumstances did well to make par.

Hull found the same greenside bunker as Noja and was unable to get up and down which sent the event into a play-off.

Final Leaderboard

1. Chiara Noja, 13-under

2. Charley Hull, 13-under

3. Nicole Garcia, 12-under

4. Virginia Carta, 11-under

T5. Bronte Law, 10-under

T5. Lee-Ann Pace, 10-under

7. Caroline Hedwall, nine-under

While the 18th proved an issue for Noja in regulation, there were no concerns in the play-off as on both occasions she made a simple birdies.

Hull, in contrast, was unfortunate to find scruffy lies in the rough when her tee shots ran slightly off line.

On the first occasion she drained a 12-foot putt to keep her hopes alive, but at the second time her putt came up short to see Noja claim her first win on the Ladies European Tour.

