Bernhard Langer gave hope to all weekend golfers when embarrassingly double-hitting a chip shot - at the Senior Open.

Langer is one of the finest players to grace the game, being a two-time major winner which would have been more but for a battle with the yips, and at 64 he can still play to a high standard.

But the ninth hole on the King’s Course at Gleneagles is not likely to get a place in his wall of fame.

In the opening round on Thursday he hit the dreaded shank and it resulted in a bogey.

A day on, and he avoided a shank. But gave a passable impression of a hacker with a double hit.

Langer was attempting to chip the ball from just off the green and cosy it down to the hole. But with the ball in the air, his follow through made contact a second time and sent the ball straight left.

No penalty was incurred, but instead of a short putt for par, he was left with a long effort which stayed above ground.

“I couldn’t have done it if I tried,” Langer said. “As you can imagine I have no good thoughts about that hole.”

