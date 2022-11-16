The DP World Tour season-finale is upon us, with the players descending on the Earth Course in Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship.

It has been a season of upheaval, with the emergence of LIV Golf disrupting the sport, but Rory McIlroy has been a consistent presence.

He may have missed out on breaking a major drought dating back to 2014, but McIlroy has been the best golfer in the world by some way.

The Northern Irishman arrives in Dubai as world No. 1, and at the top of the DP World Tour Rankings.

There are a number of scenarios that could result in McIlroy picking up the Harry Vardon Trophy for the fourth time, the most simple one being to win the tournament.

Ryan Fox is McIlroy’s closest challenger, and his second place at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday handed him a shot at the top spot, while the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland are just about in the hunt.

While the Harry Vardon Trophy is a major carrot, winning the tournament will be a goal for those further down the rankings - and a limited field of 60 will tee it up.

Course: The Earth Course

Building a golf course in the middle of a desert does not sit well with some, but put issues over sustainability aside and it is a truly special piece of land.

Greg Norman, yes him of LIV Golf fame, is also a decent architect, and he laid out the track with the sole intention of hosting elite events.

It was opened for play in 2009, specifically to host the Dubai World Championship in the November of that year.

No one had played the entire 18 holes prior to it being put into play at the Dubai World Championship, with owners Jumeirah Estates intent on having a 'wow' factor for its grand unveiling.

‘I love competing’ - Fleetwood hungry for more success

Norman used great parkland courses of Europe and North America as his inspiration, with the trees that were planted now mature and part of the landscape.

The final four holes are where the tournament will be won and lost, with water in play on 15, 16, 17 and 18. A creek meanders all the way through the final hole - meaning nerve and a solid swing under the utmost pressure will be required.

Prize Money: $10 million (c. £8.4 million), with the winner’s share being $3m (c. £2.5m)

Format: 72-hole strokeplay

Course records:

18 holes : 62 - Scottie Scheffler (2021)

: 62 - Scottie Scheffler (2021) 72 holes: 270 - Carlos Ortiz (2020)

TV Coverage: The DP World Championship is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Past Winners:

2021: Collin Morikawa

2020: Matt Fitzpatrick

2019: Jon Rahm

2018: Danny Willett

2017: Jon Rahm

2016: Matt Fitzpatrick

2015: Rory McIlroy

2014: Henrik Stenson

2013: Henrik Stenson

2012: Rory McIlroy

2011: Alvaro Quiros

2010: Robert Karlsson

2009: Lee Westwood

Tee Times, Local (GMT+4):

08:35: LI, Haotong

08:35: WARING, Paul

08:45: LAW, David

08:45: LANGASQUE, Romain

08:55: ZANOTTI, Fabrizio

08:55: CAMPILLO, Jorge

09:05: LAGERGREN, Joakim

09:05: SCHNEIDER, Marcel

09:15: PEPPERELL, Eddie

09:15: MANSELL, Richard

09:25: KIEFFER, Maximilian

09:25: CABRERA BELLO, Rafa

09:35: SODERBERG, Sebastian

09:35: WISON, Oliver

09:45: WU, Ashun

09:45: HORSFIELD, Sam

09:55: PAVON, Matthieu

09:55: KITAYAMA, Kurt

10:10: LEE, Min Woo

10:10: BEKKER, Oliver

10:20: SYME, Connor

10:20: NOREN, Alex

10:30: ROZNER, Antoine

10:30: ARNAUS, Adri

10:40: GREEN, Gavin

10:40: MIGLIOZZI, Guido

10:50: SHARMA, Shubhankar

10:50: LONG, Hurly

11:00: OLESEN, Thorbjørn

11:00: PEREZ, Victor

11:10: BLAND, Richard

11:10: HATTON, Tyrrell

11:20: SHINKWIN, Callum

11:20: PAUL, Yannik

11:35: LARRAZABAL, Pablo

11:35: RAMSAY, Richie

11:45: HOJGAARD, Rasmus

11:45: MACINTYRE, Robert

11:55: RAHM, Jon

11:55: FERGUSON, Ewen

12:05: OTAEGUI, Adrian

12:05: LAWRENCE, Thriston

12:15: SMITH, Jordan

12:15: MERONK, Adrian

12:25: LOWRY, Shane

12:25: HOVLAND, Viktor

12:35: FLEETWOOD, Tommy

12:35: FITZPATRICK, Matt

12:45: FOX, Ryan

12:45: MCILROY, Rory

