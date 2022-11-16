The DP World Tour season-finale is upon us, with the players descending on the Earth Course in Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship.
It has been a season of upheaval, with the emergence of LIV Golf disrupting the sport, but Rory McIlroy has been a consistent presence.
He may have missed out on breaking a major drought dating back to 2014, but McIlroy has been the best golfer in the world by some way.
The Northern Irishman arrives in Dubai as world No. 1, and at the top of the DP World Tour Rankings.
There are a number of scenarios that could result in McIlroy picking up the Harry Vardon Trophy for the fourth time, the most simple one being to win the tournament.
Ryan Fox is McIlroy’s closest challenger, and his second place at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday handed him a shot at the top spot, while the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland are just about in the hunt.
While the Harry Vardon Trophy is a major carrot, winning the tournament will be a goal for those further down the rankings - and a limited field of 60 will tee it up.
Course: The Earth Course
Building a golf course in the middle of a desert does not sit well with some, but put issues over sustainability aside and it is a truly special piece of land.
Greg Norman, yes him of LIV Golf fame, is also a decent architect, and he laid out the track with the sole intention of hosting elite events.
It was opened for play in 2009, specifically to host the Dubai World Championship in the November of that year.
No one had played the entire 18 holes prior to it being put into play at the Dubai World Championship, with owners Jumeirah Estates intent on having a 'wow' factor for its grand unveiling.
Norman used great parkland courses of Europe and North America as his inspiration, with the trees that were planted now mature and part of the landscape.
The final four holes are where the tournament will be won and lost, with water in play on 15, 16, 17 and 18. A creek meanders all the way through the final hole - meaning nerve and a solid swing under the utmost pressure will be required.
Prize Money: $10 million (c. £8.4 million), with the winner’s share being $3m (c. £2.5m)
Format: 72-hole strokeplay
Course records:
- 18 holes: 62 - Scottie Scheffler (2021)
- 72 holes: 270 - Carlos Ortiz (2020)
TV Coverage: The DP World Championship is live on Sky Sports in the UK.
Past Winners:
- 2021: Collin Morikawa
- 2020: Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2019: Jon Rahm
- 2018: Danny Willett
- 2017: Jon Rahm
- 2016: Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2015: Rory McIlroy
- 2014: Henrik Stenson
- 2013: Henrik Stenson
- 2012: Rory McIlroy
- 2011: Alvaro Quiros
- 2010: Robert Karlsson
- 2009: Lee Westwood
Tee Times, Local (GMT+4):
- 08:35: LI, Haotong
- 08:35: WARING, Paul
- 08:45: LAW, David
- 08:45: LANGASQUE, Romain
- 08:55: ZANOTTI, Fabrizio
- 08:55: CAMPILLO, Jorge
- 09:05: LAGERGREN, Joakim
- 09:05: SCHNEIDER, Marcel
- 09:15: PEPPERELL, Eddie
- 09:15: MANSELL, Richard
- 09:25: KIEFFER, Maximilian
- 09:25: CABRERA BELLO, Rafa
- 09:35: SODERBERG, Sebastian
- 09:35: WISON, Oliver
- 09:45: WU, Ashun
- 09:45: HORSFIELD, Sam
- 09:55: PAVON, Matthieu
- 09:55: KITAYAMA, Kurt
- 10:10: LEE, Min Woo
- 10:10: BEKKER, Oliver
- 10:20: SYME, Connor
- 10:20: NOREN, Alex
- 10:30: ROZNER, Antoine
- 10:30: ARNAUS, Adri
- 10:40: GREEN, Gavin
- 10:40: MIGLIOZZI, Guido
- 10:50: SHARMA, Shubhankar
- 10:50: LONG, Hurly
- 11:00: OLESEN, Thorbjørn
- 11:00: PEREZ, Victor
- 11:10: BLAND, Richard
- 11:10: HATTON, Tyrrell
- 11:20: SHINKWIN, Callum
- 11:20: PAUL, Yannik
- 11:35: LARRAZABAL, Pablo
- 11:35: RAMSAY, Richie
- 11:45: HOJGAARD, Rasmus
- 11:45: MACINTYRE, Robert
- 11:55: RAHM, Jon
- 11:55: FERGUSON, Ewen
- 12:05: OTAEGUI, Adrian
- 12:05: LAWRENCE, Thriston
- 12:15: SMITH, Jordan
- 12:15: MERONK, Adrian
- 12:25: LOWRY, Shane
- 12:25: HOVLAND, Viktor
- 12:35: FLEETWOOD, Tommy
- 12:35: FITZPATRICK, Matt
- 12:45: FOX, Ryan
- 12:45: MCILROY, Rory
