Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton extended their advantage over the chasing pack at the DP World Tour Championship, which leaves the former well placed to win the Harry Vardon Trophy.

Fitzpatrick and Hatton have excellent records on the Earth Course, especially the former who has two wins to his name.

Ad

They made hot starts on Thursday and while not as impressive 24 hours on, still opened up a three-stroke lead heading into the weekend.

DP World Tour Championship Fitzpatrick leads the way at DP World Tour Championship as McIlroy struggles YESTERDAY AT 15:19

Fitzpatrick’s start to round two was not as fast as his opening 18 holes but still made three birdies to turn in 33.

His first bogey of the tournament came on the 12th after he duffed a chip into a bunker, but he responded with three birdies on the run for home to add a 67 to his opening 65 to get to 12-under.

"Really, really pleased with the way I played again,” Fitzpatrick said. “And yeah, scored really well too. It was a good day.

"Just got to keep pushing on, just keep playing how I feel like I'm playing right now. I feel really comfortable with where my game is at, particularly after three weeks off, and looking forward to the weekend.

"I feel like I've played two good rounds to start with and put myself in position and I'll just keep doing more of the same and see where it gets me come Sunday."

Second Round Leaderboard

T1. Matt Fitzpatrick, 12-under

T1. Tyrrell Hatton, 12-under

T3. Alex Noren, nine-under

T3. Adri Arnaus, nine-under

T5. Jorge Campillo, eight-under

T5. Jon Rahm, eight-under

Hatton was not quite as consistent as Fitzpatrick, but watching the Englishman was a roller coaster of eight birdies and three bogeys.

He somehow escaped with a par on 18 after finding the penalty area with his tee shot, and Hatton will be in the final group alongside Fitzpatrick on Saturday.

"I'm pretty happy with the score,” Hatton said. “I got off to another nice start again today.

"I feel like I've generally played some pretty good golf. We got a little unlucky on the back nine, which I feel like it stalled our momentum a little bit.

"Hopefully the putter stays fairly hot and we have a good weekend.”

'It's been a tough year' - in-tears Korda after defending Pelican Women’s Championship

Alex Noren and Adri Arnaus are the nearest pursuers to the leaders, but they sit three adrift at nine-under.

Jon Rahm made a positive move up the leaderboard to get to eight-under alongside his fellow Spaniard Jorge Campillo.

Rory McIlroy started the week at the top of the DP World Tour Rankings and in pole position to pick up the Harry Vardon Trophy.

But he is seven shots adrift of the leaders and should he not make a big move, the door is ajar for Fitzpatrick to claim the prize for the DP World Tour’s top golfer of 2022.

McIlroy will take momentum into Saturday after a birdie, birdie, eagle finish to his round of 68.

“Pretty mediocre golf for the first 33 holes and then something sort of clicked,” McIlroy said. “Whatever it is, I need to bottle it for the weekend.

“It was nice to finish with a flourish there and put myself a little closer to the guys.

“You never know, that finish here on Friday could be key to something that happens over the next 36 holes.”

DP World Tour Championship DP World Tour Championship betting tips: Fitzpatrick to light up Earth Course 16/11/2022 AT 11:54