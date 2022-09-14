Rory McIlroy is the hot favourite for the Italian Open and has the price to match ahead ot the event at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

McIlroy has been chalked up at 7/2, and not since the days of peak Tiger Woods has a golfer been priced up around that mark.

By a distance, McIlroy is the best player in the field and he arrives in Italy in brilliant form.

As good as McIlroy is, the price makes zero appeal. He may put on a clinic and win by 10 shots, but it would not feel like an opportunity missed were he to do that.

The biggest factor that counts against McIlroy is that it is his course debut.

Yes he is in Rome to win, and he has his eyes on the Race To Dubai and world No. 1 spot, but is also in the country to cast an eye over what is next year's Ryder Cup venue.

It is a spectator-friendly layout, with lots of elevation changes and many holes in bowls where fans will be peering down on the action.

It is also a course that, being kind, was not universally well-received when the revamped layout was opened for business at the Italian Open in 2021.

Nicolai Hojgaard probably has fond memories after making off with the prize, but there were grumbles from a number of players on the fact nine holes are effectively blind shots to elevated greens.

And it will be interesting to see if any remedial work has been done to the seventh green, which one pro who wished to remain anonymous likened it to crazy golf.

McIlroy could make mincemeat of the track, but the odds are too skinny and we will seek value elsewhere.

Eddie Pepperell spoke positively about the course after finishing in a tie for 46th a year ago.

Eddie Pepperell hits a tee shot at the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor Resort on August 04, 2022 in Newport, Wales Image credit: Getty Images

To say the Englishman was struggling for form 12 months ago would be an understatement. He completely lost his game for a couple of years, but has looked much improved in recent months.

Since missing the cut at the Irish Open in July, his third on the spin, Pepperell has been knocking on the door.

Tied 11th at the Cazoo Classic, second at the Hero Open, tied 20th at the Cazoo Open, tied eighth at the Czech Masters, tied 18th at Made In Himmerland and tied 32nd at the BMW PGA Championship is an impressive run of form.

He shot 65 in the opening round last year, when he was at a low point in his career, and back in form and with a positive mindset, Pepperell looks excellent value at 50/1.

We’ll throw a second dart at the board in the shape of Min Woo Lee. He’s arguably not even the best golfer in his household, as he tends to point out himself, as his sister is two-time major champion Minjee Lee.

It would not be a surprise were Min Woo Lee to win a major at some stage in his career. He is 24, has time on his side and possesses bundles of talent.

He is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour and also holds a share of the course record at Marco Simone.

Lee’s form has been steady rather than spectacular this season, but he carded a 62 in the second round at Wentworth last week to suggest his game is not far off and at 40/1 he is another appealing each-way prospect.

