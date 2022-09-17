Rory McIlroy has a battle on his hands after slipping out of the lead during the third round of the Italian Open.
There were predictions of the world No. 2 running away from the field after taking the lead at the halfway point at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.
Ad
That did not happen as McIlroy was plagued by a cold putter, and hopes of a late charge - as in the previous couple of days - were dashed by a sharp change in the weather that made scoring extremely tough.
DS Automobiles Italian Open
McIlroy feels making fairways tough to hit will help Team Europe at Ryder Cup
McIlroy’s quality kept him in the hunt and he will start the final round one adrift of Matt Fitzpatrick.
The Northern Irishman has delivered a shot-game clinic this week and it appeared it would continue on Saturday when he arrowed an approach on the sixth to seven feet to set up a birdie.
But he missed eight putts inside 12 feet on Saturday, and three bogeys and the same amount of birdies resulted in his progress stalling with a round of 71.
Third Round Leaderboard
- 1. Matt Fitzpatrick, 10-under
- T2. Aaron Rai, nine-under
- T2. Rory McIlroy, nine-under
- T4. Victor Perez, eight-under
- T4. Kurt Kitayama, eight-under
- T4. Lucas Herbert, eight-under
- T7. Robert MacIntyre, seven-under
- T7. Oliver Becker, seven-under
- 9. Tyrrell Hatton, six-under
US Open champion Fitzpatrick made a slow start and turned in one-over, but three birdies coming home saw him climb back to the top of the leaderboard, a position he held after round one, at 10-under.
Aaron Rai was able to get in before the worst of the windy conditions took hold and his round of 65 moved him to nine-under.
'We kind of got handed a lifeline' - Willett thankful for LIV Golf departures
Kurt Kitayama is the highest-placed American on what will be the venue for next season’s Ryder Cup, and he will go into the final day with a chance of victory after a round of 67 took him to eight-under alongside Lucas Herbert - while Victor Perez produced the moment of the day with an eagle putt from over 76 feet.
Robert MacIntyre is seen as a Ryder Cup player of the future and the Scot is three back after a round of 67 took him to seven-under.
Tyrrell Hatton is a previous winner of the Italian Open and he birdied two of his final three holes to jump into contention at six-under.
Team Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald had a day to forget, as he made seven bogeys in a round of 76 to drop well out of contention after starting the round at five-under.
DS Automobiles Italian Open
McIlroy hits epic shot where divot goes as far as ball, charges up leaderboard
DS Automobiles Italian Open
Ryder Cup captain Donald hits wrong ball at Italian Open
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad