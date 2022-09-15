Rory McIlroy shrugged off a slow start and some wayward play with the driver to put himself in a nice position after the first round of the Italian Open.

He took advantage of scoring holes coming in to get to four-under alongside early clubhouse leaders Gavin Green and Adri Arnaus.

“I felt half asleep playing that front nine,” McIlroy said. “That eagle obviously ignited something and kick-started my round a little bit and I played some really good golf coming in.

“I can’t complain. I played the more difficult nine well and the easier nine not so well.

“I just need to tidy up a few things over the next few days.

“Overall if I can get the ball in the fairway the next three days I will have a chance.”

McIlroy scrambled a par on his opening hole after a wayward drive but was unable to repeat the trick one hole later.

The 16th, McIlroy’s seventh, saw him take aim at the driveable par four and after finding the putting surface, he claimed a comfortable birdie to get back to level.

McIlroy failed to find the green on his eighth and it resulted in a bogey, at which point he found himself five adrift of playing partner and defending champion Nicolai Hojgaard.

Hojgaard was magnificent on his opening nine holes and turned in 31 shots, but his game fell off a cliff on his second nine.

The Dane made three bogeys coming home to get round in 68 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

In contrast, McIlroy was sparked into life by holing out from the fairway for an eagle on his 12th hole.

His play clicked into gear and he peppered flags, making three more birdies in a round of 67.

Francesco Molinari was the third player in the McIlroy and Hojgaard group.

The Italian drew a big gallery in front of his home fans, but he had a disappointing day.

A round of 73 is a setback after his good play at the BMW PGA Championship last week, and he will look to bounce back as he targets Ryder Cup qualification points.

