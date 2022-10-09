Eugenio Chacarra claimed his first win as a professional when holding off the pack to win the LIV Golf event in Bangkok.

The Spanish golfer elected to turn his back on his senior year at Oklahoma State after being offered a chunky contract by LIV.

His decision was also influenced by the chance to play for huge purses, and in the sixth event he secured himself the $4 million winner’s purse.

Chacarra entered the final round with a five-stroke advantage and despite being put under serious pressure by Patrick Reed, the 22-year-old held firm to claim victory at Stonehill Golf Club.

"I have no words," Chacarra said. "All the hard work that's been put in since I was little. My family, my team, friends and everyone supporting me, thanks a lot.

"To get the win is amazing. I am pretty excited."

Final Leaderboard

1. Eugenio Chacarra, 19-under

2. Patrick Reed, 16-under

T3. Sihwan Kim, 15-under

T3. Richard Bland, 15-under

T3. Paul Casey, 15-under

T6. Harold Varner III, 14-under

T6. James Piot, 14-under

T8. Brooks Koepka, 13-under

T8. Charles Howell III, 13-under

If there were any nerves at the start of the round, Chacarra did not show them as he opened with a birdie on the first.

Bogeys on four and five brought the young Spaniard into the sights of the pack - and Reed in particular.

Reed made birdies on three of his opening six holes and further red numbers on 10 and 12 got him to within one shot of Chacarra.

The youngster required a response and got one on the 14th. A fine approach settled eight feet from the cup and he rolled it in, albeit only just, and greeted it with a fist pump of delight.

Play in Bangkok began an hour earlier than scheduled due to the threat of rain. A downpour arrived with four holes to play, and it appeared to impact Chacarra as from the 15th fairway, in the middle of a downpour, he sent his approach long and right of the green.

Experience came to the fore as while Chacarra elected to play his shot with heavy rain falling, Reed stepped off his ball on the 16th tee and waited - and waited. His decision to wait paid off as a clap of thunder prompted officials to blow the horn and take the players off the course.

Upon the resumption, after an hour and a half’s delay, Chacarra was faced with a knee-knocking pitch off a tight, wet lie.

He produced a sublime shot, and at the same time on the 16th Reed made a huge error with his tee shot as he sent it into the water.

Reed’s error cost him a shot and left him three behind Chacarra who navigated the tough 16th without alarm and gave himself a comfortable walk down 18 when rolling in a birdie on the 17th.

The first professional win was sweet, but for added gloss his Fireballs - led by Sergio Garcia - secured victory in the team event.

"What a week," Garcia said. "The dream would be one of us winning. Eugenio is such a great talent, a great guy, great boy, we are so proud of him.

"The team played amazing. Everybody was amazing."

