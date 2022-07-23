Cameron Smith’s father has called on golf’s powerbrokers to come together to ensure fans are not robbed of the best playing against the best.

The Australian’s beaming smile briefly left his face during his press conference, after being asked whether he was considering a move to the breakaway LIV Golf.

Smith did not kill off the speculation , and talk has since suggested he is mulling over an offer in the region of $125 million.

He has spent a few days since lifting the Claret Jug doing a spot of fishing, and is likely in no rush to decide his future.

A move to LIV would, as things stand, result in his suspension from the PGA Tour and threaten his world No. 2 ranking as LIV does not have ranking status and is unlikely to secure it in the near future.

Smith’s father would not be drawn on his son’s future, simply saying “what no one can do is take the moment away from him or the name off the trophy. That’s there forever.”

With big names such as Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau and a host of star veterans moving to LIV, it has pitched them against the PGA Tour.

Smth’s father Des feels the only people who will miss out if a resolution is not found are the fans.

“Everyone who is playing is being linked to LIV,” Smith’s father told the Sydney Morning Herald. “In the end, the only ones who will lose out if things don’t go well are the people who really matter, the fans.

“We’ve seen it before in sport where this can happen. I just hope they can come together so those who love the sport are not going to miss out on anything.”

