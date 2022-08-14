Cameron Smith has been dealt a blow before the start of the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship after being handed a two-stroke penalty.

Ad

He sat two shots off the leader JJ Spaun overnight, but that has increased to four before striking a ball on Sunday.

Golf 'They're gone' - Open winner Smith set to join LIV Golf, claims fellow Australian 09/08/2022 AT 18:10

The penalty relates to the fourth hole on Saturday, when Smith took relief but placed his ball incorrectly.

Stood near the water, which his ball went into off the tee, Smith placed his ball on the hazard line - which he was not entitled to do.

The incident was not picked up at the time, but following a review overnight he was handed a two-shot penalty.

“Cam came in, we talked a little bit and I described the scenario,” chief referee Gary Young said . “I wanted him to be comfortable that he knew his ball was not touching the line. At that point he said the ball was definitely touching the line.

“He was not aware that no portion of the ball could be touching the penalty line.

“You have to take complete relief from the penalty line.”

Asked to reveal Smith’s reaction, Young said: “Cam is a complete gentleman and he took it that way.

"Once he found out it was a two-stroke penalty he said to me ‘the rules are the rules’ and in typical Cam fashion, he just accepted it.”

While it is a blow to Smith, who would rise to No. 1 in the world with a win on Sunday, a change to the rules means he can play on.

Had the incident happened prior to a rule change, Smith would have been disqualified for signing for an incorrect score.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Smith and Zalatoris lurking behind leader Spaun at TPC Southwind 21 HOURS AGO