The regular season is over and the 125 who have made it through can heave a sigh of relief for various reasons.
Those who did not have their playing privileges on the PGA Tour locked down for next season now know they have, while for those already assured of playing next season know they are now in the hunt for mega money in the FedEx Cup play-offs.
The first of three events, the FedEx St Jude Championship, takes place at TPC Southwind.
FedEx St. Jude Championship
The field of 125 will be whittled down to 70 for the following week's BMW Championship, after which the number will be chopped to 30 for the Tour Championship at East Lake.
With big money on offer, the star names of the game are on show - with Rory McIlroy teeing it up for the first time since his near miss in the Open at St Andrews.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be looking to continue his stellar season, while last year’s FedEx winner Patrick Cantlay is back to defend his title.
Star names are everywhere, and one of the hottest of the lot is Tony Finau who will be teeing it up looking for a third win on the spin after victories at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Another player in action for the first time since St Andrews is Open champion Cameron Smith. There’s been lots of talk as to what he’s been doing since his maiden major win. The PGA Tour will hope it was not finalising a contract with LIV Golf, but he refused to deny it at a press conference.
The PGA Tour had a win over LIV in court on Tuesday, as Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones failed in their bid to have their suspensions overturned.
Course: TPC Southwind
The track just outside Memphis is relatively new in golfing terms, as it opened for play in 1988.
Ron Prichard was the architect behind the course, albeit he called in PGA greats Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller for advice.
The course was given a redesign in 2004, with 11 news tees put into play, and had a second makeover in 2020.
At 7243 it is a test even by modern standards, and there is a lot of water to avoid, while there are 94 bunkers in play. Like sand at most courses in America, they are not penal like the Links tracks of the UK.
Prize Money: $15m, with the winner’s share being $2.7m.
Format: 72-hole strokeplay.
Course records: 72 Holes: 264, Brooks Koepka (2019), Abraham Ancer (2021), Hideki Matsuyama (2021), Sam Burns (2021). 18 Holes: 61, Tom Lewis, Bob Estes, Jay Delsing.
TV Coverage: The FedEx St Jude Classic is live on Sky Sports in the UK.
Past Winners:
- 2021: Tony Finau
- 2020: Dustin Johnson
- 2019: Patrick Reed
- 2018: Bryson DeChambeau
- 2017: Dustin Johnson
- 2016: Patrick Reed
- 2015: Jason Day
- 2014: Hunter Mahan
- 2013: Adam Scott
- 2012: Nick Watney
- 2011: Dustin Johnson
- 2010: Mat Kuchar
- 2009: Heath Slocum
- 2008: Vijay Singh
- 2007: Steve Stricker
- 2006: Vijay Singh
- 2005: Padraig Harrington
- 2004: Sergio Garcia
- 2003: Jonathan Kaye
- 2002: Chris Smith
- 2001: Sergio Garcia
- 2000: Dennis Paulson
Tee Times:
07:15 AM
- Brendon Todd
- Trey Mullinax
- Brandon Wu
- Matthew NeSmith
- Gary Woodland
- Beau Hossler
07:26 AM
- Taylor Moore
- Cam Davis
- John Huh
- Marc Leishman
- Anirban Lahiri
- Troy Merritt
07:37 AM
- Alex Noren
- Taylor Pendrith
- Alex Smalley
- Adam Hadwin
- Chez Reeve
- Chris Kirk
07:48 AM
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Si Woo Kim
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Viktor Hovland
- Joaquin Niemann
- J.T. Poston
07:59 AM
- Kurt Kitayama
- Lucas Herbert
- Sebastian Munoz
- Max Homa
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Jordan Spieth
08:10 AM
- Maverick McNealy
- Russell Henley
- Keegan Bradley
- Tony Finau
- Justin Thomas
- Cameron Young
08:21 AM
- J.J. Spaun
- Cameron Tringale
- Aaron Wise
- Scottie Scheffler
- Cameron Smith
- Sam Burns
08:32 AM
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Lee Hodges
- Martin Laird
- Sam Ryder
- Scott Piercy
08:43 AM
- Greyson Sigg
- Ryan Palmer
- Nick Waney
- Michael Thompson
- Callum Tarren
- Max McGreevy
08:54 AM
- Robert Streb
- Jason Day
- Doug Grim
- Lucas Glover
- Webb Simpson
- Nick Taylor
12:00 PM
- David Lipsky
- Peter Malnati
- Andrew Putnam
- Russell Knox
- Kevin Streelman
- Mark Hubbard
12:11 PM
- Chad Ramey
- Adam Long
- Adam Scott
- Wyndham Clark
- Joel Dahmen
- Patrick Rodgers
12:22 PM
- Emiliano Grillo
- Brendan Steele
- Harold Varner III
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Matt Kuchar
- Brian Harman
12:33 PM
- Collin Morikawa
- Davis Riley
- Seamus Power
- K.H. Lee
- Scott Stallings
- Denny McCarthy
12:44 PM
- Jon Rahm
- Tom Hoge
- Billy Horschel
- Keith Mitchell
- Mito Pereira
- Sahith Theegala
12:55 PM
- Sungjae Im
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Will Zalatoris
- Joohyung Kim
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Kisner
01:06 PM
- Xander Schauffele
- Patrick Cant lay
- Rory McIlroy
- Shane Lowry
- Luke List
- Corey Conners
01:17 PM
- Aaron Rai
- Danny Lee
- Adam Svensson
- Stephan Jaeger
- C.T. Pan
- Adam Schenk
01:28 PM
- Justin Rose
- Hayden Buckley
- Vince Whaley
- Chesson Hadley
- Dylan Frittelli
- James Hahn
01:39 PM
- Tyler Duncan
- Matthias Schwab
- Patton Kizzire
- Stewart Cink
- Kevin Away
- Ryan Brehm
01:50 PM
- Kramer Hickok
- Rickie Fowler
