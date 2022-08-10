The regular season is over and the 125 who have made it through can heave a sigh of relief for various reasons.

Those who did not have their playing privileges on the PGA Tour locked down for next season now know they have, while for those already assured of playing next season know they are now in the hunt for mega money in the FedEx Cup play-offs.

The first of three events, the FedEx St Jude Championship, takes place at TPC Southwind.

The field of 125 will be whittled down to 70 for the following week's BMW Championship, after which the number will be chopped to 30 for the Tour Championship at East Lake.

With big money on offer, the star names of the game are on show - with Rory McIlroy teeing it up for the first time since his near miss in the Open at St Andrews.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be looking to continue his stellar season, while last year’s FedEx winner Patrick Cantlay is back to defend his title.

Star names are everywhere, and one of the hottest of the lot is Tony Finau who will be teeing it up looking for a third win on the spin after victories at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Another player in action for the first time since St Andrews is Open champion Cameron Smith. There’s been lots of talk as to what he’s been doing since his maiden major win. The PGA Tour will hope it was not finalising a contract with LIV Golf, but he refused to deny it at a press conference.

Course: TPC Southwind

The track just outside Memphis is relatively new in golfing terms, as it opened for play in 1988.

Ron Prichard was the architect behind the course, albeit he called in PGA greats Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller for advice.

The course was given a redesign in 2004, with 11 news tees put into play, and had a second makeover in 2020.

At 7243 it is a test even by modern standards, and there is a lot of water to avoid, while there are 94 bunkers in play. Like sand at most courses in America, they are not penal like the Links tracks of the UK.

Prize Money: $15m, with the winner’s share being $2.7m.

Format: 72-hole strokeplay.

Course records: 72 Holes: 264, Brooks Koepka (2019), Abraham Ancer (2021), Hideki Matsuyama (2021), Sam Burns (2021). 18 Holes: 61, Tom Lewis, Bob Estes, Jay Delsing.

TV Coverage: The FedEx St Jude Classic is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Past Winners:

2021: Tony Finau

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Patrick Reed

2018: Bryson DeChambeau

2017: Dustin Johnson

2016: Patrick Reed

2015: Jason Day

2014: Hunter Mahan

2013: Adam Scott

2012: Nick Watney

2011: Dustin Johnson

2010: Mat Kuchar

2009: Heath Slocum

2008: Vijay Singh

2007: Steve Stricker

2006: Vijay Singh

2005: Padraig Harrington

2004: Sergio Garcia

2003: Jonathan Kaye

2002: Chris Smith

2001: Sergio Garcia

2000: Dennis Paulson

Tee Times:

07:15 AM

Brendon Todd

Trey Mullinax

Brandon Wu

Matthew NeSmith

Gary Woodland

Beau Hossler

07:26 AM

Taylor Moore

Cam Davis

John Huh

Marc Leishman

Anirban Lahiri

Troy Merritt

07:37 AM

Alex Noren

Taylor Pendrith

Alex Smalley

Adam Hadwin

Chez Reeve

Chris Kirk

07:48 AM

Mackenzie Hughes

Si Woo Kim

Tyrrell Hatton

Viktor Hovland

Joaquin Niemann

J.T. Poston

07:59 AM

Kurt Kitayama

Lucas Herbert

Sebastian Munoz

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Jordan Spieth

08:10 AM

Maverick McNealy

Russell Henley

Keegan Bradley

Tony Finau

Justin Thomas

Cameron Young

08:21 AM

J.J. Spaun

Cameron Tringale

Aaron Wise

Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Smith

Sam Burns

08:32 AM

Jhonattan Vegas

Lee Hodges

Martin Laird

Sam Ryder

Scott Piercy

08:43 AM

Greyson Sigg

Ryan Palmer

Nick Waney

Michael Thompson

Callum Tarren

Max McGreevy

08:54 AM

Robert Streb

Jason Day

Doug Grim

Lucas Glover

Webb Simpson

Nick Taylor

12:00 PM

David Lipsky

Peter Malnati

Andrew Putnam

Russell Knox

Kevin Streelman

Mark Hubbard

12:11 PM

Chad Ramey

Adam Long

Adam Scott

Wyndham Clark

Joel Dahmen

Patrick Rodgers

12:22 PM

Emiliano Grillo

Brendan Steele

Harold Varner III

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Matt Kuchar

Brian Harman

12:33 PM

Collin Morikawa

Davis Riley

Seamus Power

K.H. Lee

Scott Stallings

Denny McCarthy

12:44 PM

Jon Rahm

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Keith Mitchell

Mito Pereira

Sahith Theegala

12:55 PM

Sungjae Im

Hideki Matsuyama

Will Zalatoris

Joohyung Kim

Sepp Straka

Kevin Kisner

01:06 PM

Xander Schauffele

Patrick Cant lay

Rory McIlroy

Shane Lowry

Luke List

Corey Conners

01:17 PM

Aaron Rai

Danny Lee

Adam Svensson

Stephan Jaeger

C.T. Pan

Adam Schenk

01:28 PM

Justin Rose

Hayden Buckley

Vince Whaley

Chesson Hadley

Dylan Frittelli

James Hahn

01:39 PM

Tyler Duncan

Matthias Schwab

Patton Kizzire

Stewart Cink

Kevin Away

Ryan Brehm

01:50 PM

Kramer Hickok

Rickie Fowler

